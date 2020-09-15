Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign K Matt Gay; Release DE Gerri Green

Gay, 6-0, 232 pounds, played in all 16 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 and converted 27-of-35 field goals and 43-of-48 PATs for 124 points. He was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Gay played two seasons (2017-18) at Utah and connected on 56-of-65 field goals and 85-of-85 PATs. He won the Lou Groza Award as the country's top kicker in 2017 and was a semi-finalist in 2018. Prior to Utah, Gay played two seasons of soccer at Utah Valley.