Practice Squad Moves: Colts Sign K Matt Gay; Release DE Gerri Green

Sep 15, 2020 at 03:59 PM
Colts Communications
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed kicker Matt Gay to the practice squad and released defensive end Gerri Green from the practice squad.

Gay, 6-0, 232 pounds, played in all 16 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 and converted 27-of-35 field goals and 43-of-48 PATs for 124 points. He was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Gay played two seasons (2017-18) at Utah and connected on 56-of-65 field goals and 85-of-85 PATs. He won the Lou Groza Award as the country's top kicker in 2017 and was a semi-finalist in 2018. Prior to Utah, Gay played two seasons of soccer at Utah Valley.

Green, 6-4, 252 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 6, 2020. He spent time on the practice squads of Indianapolis and New England as a rookie in 2019. Green was originally selected by the Colts in the sixth round (199th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

