Matt Gay connects on four 50+ yard field goals as Colts top Ravens in overtime

Gardner Minshew started his first game for the Colts with Anthony Richardson (concussion) out for Week 3. 

Sep 24, 2023 at 04:28 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

BALTIMORE – Gardner Minshew battled, the defense hung tough and Matt Gay proved his value and the Colts pulled out a gritty 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Minshew, who started his first game with the Colts in place of Anthony Richardson (concussion), led his offense on a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter.

The Colts traded three-and-outs with the Ravens to begin overtime, then traded failed fourth-down conversions near midfield. A 13-yard scythe by running back Zack Moss brought the Colts on the doorstep of Gay's field goal range.

Gay connected on his fourth 50+ yard field goal to send the Colts back to Indianapolis with a victory.

Game Photos: Colts at Ravens, Week 3

View in-game highlights from the Colts' matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 24.

Moss set a career high with 122 rushing yards; the Colts needed every one of those – especially in overtime – to win in Week 3.

The Colts hung around and had two shots at taking the lead and/or tying the game late in the fourth quarter.

On the first one, before the two-minute warning, Minshew stepped out of the end zone for a safety that put Baltimore up, 19-16. But the Colts still were able to fight back.

After their defense forced a three-and-out, the Colts took over with 1:41 and no timeouts left on their own 38-yard line. Consecutive completions to Alec Pierce and Josh Downs moved the ball inside the Ravens' 40-yard line; Gay connected on his third 50-plus-yard field goal to tie the game at 19 with just under a minute left.

Gay became the first kicker in Colts history to make four 50-plus-yard field goals in a game.

All that late action brought to a close a back-and-forth second half.

A 10-play, 81 yard drive engineered by Jackson and the Ravens' run game put the Ravens ahead in the third quarter, with Jackson dashing 10 yards into the end zone on a quarterback draw to put Baltimore up, 14-13.

Moss ripped off a 24-yard run to spark the Colts' response on the ensuing drive, and Gay connected on a 53-yarder to push the score to 16-14 Colts. Gay also hit a 54-yard field goal in the first half. Moss notched his second career 100-yard game, too, which was also his second over his last three starts with the Colts dating back to the 2022 season.

Jackson efficiently led the Ravens back into Colts territory and Justin Tucker made a 50-yard field goal to put the Baltimore ahead, 17-16, midway through the fourth quarter.

The Colts took a 10-7 lead into halftime.

The Colts punched back after Jackson completed all five of his passes and rushed four times for 26 yards – including an eight-yard touchdown – on Baltimore's opening drive. Jackson was held to just two pass attempts the rest of the first half and rushed one time for six yards, and the Ravens fumbled four times, losing two, over the game's first 30 minutes.

Minshew sparked a touchdown drive with a 23-yard completion to wide receiver Alec Pierce, and ended that possession by floating a 17-yard toss to Moss, who beat linebacker Patrick Queen to the pylon for a score.

Cornerback JuJu Brents made his 2023 debut and had a forced fumble (which he recovered) as well as a key third down pass break-up on a Jackson throw to tight end Mark Andrews.

Related Content

news

Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss lead Colts past Texans after Anthony Richardson exits with concussion

Richardson rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter before he entered the concussion protocol early in the second quarter; Minshew completed 83 percent of his passes while Moss averaged 4.9 yards per rush in their 2023 Colts debuts. 
news

Anthony Richardson, Colts' starting offense plays entire first half in win over Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts' first-team offense played 33 snaps over the first and second quarters in Thursday night's preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field. 
news

No matter his role, Gardner Minshew proving his value to Colts on and off the field

Minshew started Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears and completed 13 of 15 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown. 
news

Anthony Richardson debuts as Colts fall to Bills in 2023 preseason opener 

Richardson completed seven of 12 passes for 67 yards with an interception with the Colts' first-team offense in his first preseason game in the NFL. 
news

Colts Finish 2022 Season Disappointed With Close Loss To Houston Texans

The Colts lost, 32-21, to the Houston Texans in Week 18 and ended the 2022 season on a seven-game losing streak. 
news

Turnovers, Third Downs Sink Nick Foles, Colts In Week 16 Loss To Los Angeles Chargers

Foles threw three interceptions and the Colts went 0-for-10 on third down in Monday night's loss to the Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

String Of Missed Opportunities Cost Colts As Vikings Complete Historic Comeback

After leading 33-0 at halftime, the Colts fell to the Vikings in what wound up being the biggest comeback in NFL history. 
news

After Turnover-Filled Loss To Cowboys, Colts Hit 'Gut Check' Time Heading Into Bye Week

The Colts turned the ball over four times and allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys rolled to 54-19 win at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football. 
news

Slow Start, Lack Of Execution Doom Colts In Monday Night Loss To Pittsburgh Steelers

The Colts were able to erase a 13-point halftime deficit but weren't able to execute enough when it counted in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night, dropping the team's record to 4-7-1 this season. 
news

Colts Left Frustrated By Mistakes, Lack Of Execution In Narrow Loss To Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts led their Week 11 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles for over 50 minutes of regulation, but a handful of miscues and missed opportunities on offense, defense and special teams allowed the NFC No. 1 seed to hang around long enough to win on Sunday. 
news

Colts Buy Into Jeff Saturday's Authenticity And Energy Before, During And After Win Over Raiders

Jeff Saturday earned a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his interim head coaching debut on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. 
