Marvin Harrison Opens Up With Thank You's In Hall Of Fame Induction Speech

"I had a few teachers who took their time, their days off before school, after school, before practice and after practice to help myself and other students prepare for their SATs. And I've always said, 'What would have happened if you didn't have that extra year of eligibility to play college sports?' I probably wouldn't be here today.

"But I had one teacher in particular, his name was Joe Ferrero, he promised me that he would come to at least one game every year if I turned pro, and he came to one game a year. He wouldn't let me buy him a ticket. He wouldn't let me buy him a dinner, a hotel room, nothing.

"Joe, I just want to say thank you. More guys like you in the world, and it would be a better place. You told me you did it just because I was a great kid and nothing more. So I want to say thank you to Joe Ferrero."