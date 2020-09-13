Marlon Mack Injures Achilles; To Undergo Further Testing

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed that starting running back Marlon Mack suffered an Achilles injury Sunday in the Colts’ 2020 season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mack will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury.

Sep 13, 2020 at 05:46 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

091320_ind-jax-mack-run
Indianapolis Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed that starting running back Marlon Mack suffered an Achilles injury Sunday in the Colts' 2020 season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mack will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury.

The fourth-year veteran out of South Florida, who is coming off his first-career 1,000-yard rushing season, was off to a solid start in Sunday's contest in Jacksonville, with four rushing attempts for 26 yards (6.5 avg.) and three receptions for 30 yards, when he went down grabbing his foot in the second quarter as he tried to haul in another pass from quarterback Philip Rivers.

Initially ruled questionable to return with an ankle injury, Mack was eventually downgraded to out just before halftime.

Indy would roll with Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor the rest of the way at running back; in all, the Colts, who finished seventh in the league in rushing yards a season ago, finished with 22 rushing attempts for 88 yards (4.0), with Hines scoring from 12 yards out on the game's opening drive.

The Colts would ultimately lose to the Jaguars, 27-20.

Depending on Mack's diagnosis, Taylor, who was selected in the second round of this year's NFL Draft after a standout career at Wisconsin, could be in line to pick up some slack at the running back position moving forward.

While no NFL rookies had the luxury of an on-field offseason workout program or preseason reps this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor said after today's game that he feels ready for whatever role he's given moving forward thanks to the leadership of running backs coach Tom Rathman and the other Colts backs.

"Not being able to have OTAs and not being able to have rookie minicamp, I mean, we had to try and do as much meeting as we could, and then also, kind of add on top of that throughout training camp in order to try to get me up to speed with those vets," said Taylor, who had nine carries for 22 yards and six receptions for 67 yards Sunday in his NFL debut. "I know that whatever happens — I don't know the full status yet — but I know that Marlon … he's not only going to be in my ear, but the rest of the backs … in order to make sure we can uphold his part and make sure that the running back group, there's not a drop-off."

Related Content

Untimely Miscues Cost Colts In Season-Opening Loss To Jaguars
news

Untimely Miscues Cost Colts In Season-Opening Loss To Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts came out on fire Sunday in their 2020 season opener on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but a mixture of untimely penalties, turnovers and defensive miscues would ultimately prove the difference in their 27-20 loss.
By The Numbers: Jaguars 27, Colts 20
news

By The Numbers: Jaguars 27, Colts 20

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' 2020 Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Colts Open Season With 27-20 Loss To Jaguars
news

Colts Open Season With 27-20 Loss To Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0), 27-20, in their 2020 season opener Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Check out the in-game updates and highlights from today's contest.
Colts Statement On National Anthem Demonstration
news

Colts Statement On National Anthem Demonstration

#INDvsJAX Inactives List (2020, Week 1)
news

#INDvsJAX Inactives List (2020, Week 1)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to today's 2020 Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 1
news

2020 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 1

With a new quarterback running the show, some new weapons on offense and an up-and-coming defensive unit, the Indianapolis Colts head into Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars with plenty of intrigue from a fantasy football perspective. Here's the Week 1 fantasy preview.
Colts Mailbag: Starting The Season Off Right, Edge Rusher Depth, Early Expectations For Michael Pittman Jr.
news

Colts Mailbag: Starting The Season Off Right, Edge Rusher Depth, Early Expectations For Michael Pittman Jr.

In this week's Colts Mailbag, readers inquire about the roster depth, particularly along the defensive line, wide receiver Parris Campbell's potential role in the offense, how Jacob Eason was able to win the battle for the No. 3 quarterback job, early expectations for rookie Michael Pittman Jr. and much more.
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
news

Frank Reich Gives His Final Takes On Jaguars Before Sunday's Season Opener

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich recently sat down with Colts.com's Matt Taylor to give his final thoughts on Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What did Reich have to say about this weeks practice, Philip Rivers' debut with Indy, the Jaguars' roster and more?
2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 1
news

2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Jaguars, Week 1

After one of the more unique offseasons in recent memory, the Indianapolis Colts are opening up the 2020 regular season Sunday when they travel to TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., to take on their AFC South Division rival Jaguars. Check out the official game preview.
Julian Blackmon Ruled Out Of Sunday's 2020 Opener Against The Jaguars; Matthew Adams Questionable
news

Julian Blackmon Ruled Out Of Sunday's 2020 Opener Against The Jaguars; Matthew Adams Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced today that rookie safety Julian Blackmon is the only Colts player ruled out of Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Colts Thursday Notebook: Quenton Nelson Misses Practice; T.Y. Hilton Expects A 'Different' Colts Team On Sunday
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Quenton Nelson Misses Practice; T.Y. Hilton Expects A 'Different' Colts Team On Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts today had their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways on the day? Here's today's Colts Notebook.

Advertising