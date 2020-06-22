Monday, Jun 22, 2020 09:39 AM

NFL.com: Marlon Mack Among NFL's Most Explosive Runners

After reaching his first 1,000-yard season in 2019, NFL.com has named Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack as one of the league's most-explosive runners.

Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

ind-lac-2019-mack-run
Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2019, the Indianapolis Colts had one of their best seasons running the football since before many of their fans were even born.

They had the seventh-most rushing yards in the NFL at 133.1 yards per game, they had the 10th-most run plays of at least 10 yards with 53, they had their fifth-best yards-per-carry average in franchise history at 4.52, and they eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards in a season for the first time since 1994.

Their rushing attack's top dog was Marlon Mack, who became one of the league's most productive runners en route to a career year.

Recently, Nick Shook of NFL.com evaluated which players in the NFL are the most explosive runners based on a minimum of 100 carries in 2019, at least 20 carries of 10-plus yards, and a certain percentage of their runs reaching at least 15 miles per hour.

Mack claimed a spot on the list, landing at No. 7, above players like Todd Gurley, Christian McCaffrey and Chris Carson. Shook writes:

7. Marlon Mack

Runs of 10-plus yards: 28

10-plus run pct: 11.3

15-plus mph pct: 20.6

We've spent enough time covering how Mack's broken hand played directly into Indianapolis' late-season descent. Without Mack, the Colts lacked the ball-carrier who broke 15 mph on 51 runs (fourth-most among running backs) and ripped off 28 runs of 10-plus yards. The team's most explosive runner will return in 2020 with the assistance of a similar back in rookie Jonathan Taylor. Multiply these numbers by two backs and consider the possibilities. It's not guaranteed, but the potential is enticing, and it shows how valuable Mack was to the Colts, even if he isn't exactly a household name.

Perhaps the most impressive part about Mack's breakout season is that he did it all despite missing 2 1/2 games with a broken hand, from which he was able to return before the initial prognosis.

Mack was the Colts' bell cow, reaching 20-plus touches in seven games, but he maintained his explosion without falling into methodical, chain-mover status.

His offensive coordinator, Nick Sirianni, certainly knows how valuable it's been to the Colts to have a capable No. 1 running back.

"Yeah, I think you have a good No. 1 back with Marlon that can do a lot of different things who is able to catch the ball out of the backfield, make explosive plays and make guys miss, get in the open field and open it up and pull away from the defense," Sirianni told reporters late last year when breaking down the Colts' backfield.

The third-year veteran finished ninth in the NFL by reaching at least 10 yards on 28 carries, was tied for third in runs of 20-plus yards and had one run of at least 40 yards (a 63-yard touchdown in Week 1 against the Log Angeles Chargers). He also had a pair of 10-plus-yard receptions.

Pro Football Focus has a metric called "Breakaway %," which measures how much of a runner's yardage is earned on big plays (runs of 15-plus yards). Mack ranked 10th in the NFL in 2019 with a 29.7-percent figure after totaling 13 such runs for 324 yards.

Another part of breaking long runs is avoiding tackles and being able to pick up yards after contact. Mack finished 12th in the NFL in yards after first contact with 693, also ranking 27th with an average of 2.81, and he was tied for 18th in avoided tackles with 39.

In total in 2019, Mack finished fifth in the league in first downs reached on runs (67), was tied for ninth in both carries (247) and rushing touchdowns (eight), was 11th in rushing yards (1,091) and tied for 23rd in yards per carry (4.4 avg.).

It was the 21st season in Colts franchise history in which a runner reached 1,000 yards, and Mack's total was the most by a Colts player since Edgerrin James' 1,506 rushing yards in 2005.

Related Content

Colts Productions Wins Two Emmy® Awards
news

Colts Productions Wins Two Emmy® Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Lower Great Lakes Chapter announced Colts Productions as the winner of two Emmy® awards during its virtual awards ceremony this past weekend.
Kenny Moore II: 'I Was Grieving Him Before I Started Grieving Him'
news

Kenny Moore II: 'I Was Grieving Him Before I Started Grieving Him'

In a way, Kenny Moore II lost his father twice. But when Kenneth Dale Moore died in early 2016, the pain just never went away for a son on the brink of achieving his wildest dreams.
Why The Colts Are Celebrating Juneteenth
news

Why The Colts Are Celebrating Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, but up until recently hadn't gained the proper historical notoriety and recognition it deserved. Recent protests demanding an end to systemic racism and police brutality have brought the importance of these efforts to the forefront, however, and accordingly the Indianapolis Colts have officially made Juneteenth a company holiday.
Colts To Celebrate 'Juneteenth' With New Scholarship, Inclusion Director
news

Colts To Celebrate 'Juneteenth' With New Scholarship, Inclusion Director

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the first of several steps to battle systemic racism and other forms of discrimination and to ensure that diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of the team's business and community efforts.
Three Colts Make NFL.com's 2020 All-Under-25 Team
news

Three Colts Make NFL.com's 2020 All-Under-25 Team

According to NFL.com, the Indianapolis Colts have three solid, young building blocks on their roster in right tackle Braden Smith, left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Bobby Okereke. The trio has been named to Marc Sessler's NFL 2020 All-Under-25 Team.
Michael Pittman Jr. On Indy Workouts, Mindset At X-Receiver, Quiet Confidence
news

Michael Pittman Jr. On Indy Workouts, Mindset At X-Receiver, Quiet Confidence

Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. today spoke to the media via video conference call. What were some top takeaways about how he's enjoying his first week in Indianapolis working out with teammates, how he fits at the X-receiver spot and more?
Leap Year: Parris Campbell Set For A Big Jump In Year 2?
news

Leap Year: Parris Campbell Set For A Big Jump In Year 2?

In a recent NFL.com discussion, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell was selected by analysts as one of the NFL's young players set to make a jump in Year 2. Here's why Campbell could "blossom" in 2020.
Colts Sign 2020 Third-Round Pick Julian Blackmon; All Nine Picks Now Under Contract
news

Colts Sign 2020 Third-Round Pick Julian Blackmon; All Nine Picks Now Under Contract

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of safety Julian Blackmon, their third-round (85th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Colts have now signed all nine of their 2020 draft picks.
Danny Pinter On Picking Up The Playbook, Veteran O-Linemen, Interior Focus
news

Danny Pinter On Picking Up The Playbook, Veteran O-Linemen, Interior Focus

Indianapolis Colts rookie guard Danny Pinter today spoke to local reporters via video conference call. What were the top takeaways about how he's grasping the playbook, what he's taking away from the veterans along the offensive line and more?
Jonathan Taylor On Splitting Reps, Ball Security, Ivy League Possibilities
news

Jonathan Taylor On Splitting Reps, Ball Security, Ivy League Possibilities

Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor today spoke to local reporters via video conference call. What were the top takeaways about how he'll approach splitting carries with Marlon Mack, getting schooled in ball security by Tom Rathman and more?
Dezmon Patmon On Working Out With Teammates, Training Camp Approach, Learning Playbook
news

Dezmon Patmon On Working Out With Teammates, Training Camp Approach, Learning Playbook

Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Dezmon Patmon on Tuesday spoke to reporters via video conference call. What were some top takeaways from the session about his side work with teammates, his approach heading into training camp and more?

Advertising