Colts Elevate G Jake Eldrenkamp, WR Marcus Johnson To Active Roster For Browns Game

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated guard Jake Eldrenkamp and wide receiver Marcus Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Cleveland. The Colts’ active roster is now at 55 players.

Oct 10, 2020 at 11:22 AM
Eldrenkamp, 6-5, 300 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 6, 2020. He spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad in 2019 but did not see game action. Eldrenkamp was originally claimed by the Colts off waivers (from New England) on May 21, 2019. Before spending a portion of the 2019 offseason with the Patriots, he spent time on the practice squads of the Cleveland Browns (2018) and Los Angeles Rams (2017). Eldrenkamp was originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2017.

Johnson, 6-1, 207 pounds, was signed to Indianapolis' practice squad on September 23, 2020. He participated in the team's 2020 offseason program and training camp. Johnson has played in 24 career games (six starts) in his time with the Colts (2018-20) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-17) and has caught 29 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns. He played in Week 4 at Chicago and caught one pass for 27 yards. In 2019, Johnson spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad. He appeared in eight games (six starts) and finished with 17 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns. In 2018, Johnson saw action in five games and caught six passes for 102 yards and one touchdown before being placed on the team's Injured Reserve list. He was originally acquired by the Colts via trade with the Seattle Seahawks on September 1, 2018.

