Colts Offensive Coordinator Marcus Brady Has 'Great Experience' As Head Coach In East-West Shrine Bowl

Brady spoke to Voice Of The Colts Matt Taylor about serving as the head coach of the West team in the annual scouting showcase game held earlier this month in Las Vegas. 

Feb 18, 2022 at 10:13 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

You can listen to Matt Taylor's full interview with Marcus Brady on "The Last Word" on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, Colts Audio Network or below.

Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady took full advantage of his opportunity to be a head coach for a week earlier in February.

Brady served as the head coach of the West team in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, the annual scouting showcase for collegiate players held this year at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While the practices and game were an opportunity for draft prospects like Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan and UNC running back Ty Chandler to make an impression on NFL scouts, it also was an opportunity for Brady to gain a greater appreciation for what goes in to being a head coach.

"That was a great experience for all of us," Brady, who's followed an uncommon path to success as an NFL coach, said. "And for me particularly just dealing with other issues as a head coach managing everything on both sides of the ball, special teams. So it was good."

Brady's offensive coordinator in this year's Shrine Bowl was Colts tight ends coach Klayton Adams, so he wasn't the only coach adding responsibilities from his usual day-to-day duties in the NFL. And while the game had limitations beyond working with players for only a few days before kickoff – only 2x2 formations were allowed, players could not go in motion and there were no coaches challenges – the decision-making experience was valuable for Brady.

Especially since he was faced on his team's first drive with the kind of high-leverage situation that head coaches deal with on a weekly basis.

"We drove down the field and got into a decision, it was fourth and goal on the two-yard line, what are you doing? Of course, went for it," Brady said. "Didn't get it, but defense went out there and got three-and-out, they punted, it gave us great field position, we drove right back down and scored a touchdown. So that felt good."

Brady also had to decide to trust his kicker in the game after he missed a field goal attempt. But he also said things like that were hardly overwhelming because of the discussions he has with Colts head coach Frank Reich.

"Even as a coordinator now, I'm putting myself in those positions, right — what would I do here," Brady said. "At the same time, Frank and I do have those conversations before the game starts so you're preparing yourself that if we do get in situations, that way it's not a knee-jerk reaction, we've had these discussions."

Related Content

news

At Super Bowl LVI, Frank & Linda Reich's kNot Today Foundation Putting Spotlight On Fight Against Child Sex Trafficking 

kNot Today joined the Alliance Against Human Trafficking last August, and is joining several organizations during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles to raise awareness around the issue of human trafficking. 
news

Reggie Wayne Not Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Wayne, who finished his career with 1,070 receptions and 14,345 receiving yards, will have to wait another year to take his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Wins Fedex Ground Player Of The Year

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in his remarkable 2021 season. 
news

The Framework Of Gus Bradley's Colts Defense Is Coming Into Focus

Bradley is working on putting a coaching staff together and evaluating the players he'll work with, but on Wednesday he discussed the foundation for what his defense will look like with the Colts. 
news

TUNE IN: Gus Bradley's Introductory Press Conference Wednesday at Noon ET

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook
news

Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley Sees Strong Foundation, Tremendous Upside In New Defense 

Bradley joined Larra Overton and JJ Stankevitz for an episode of "Overtime" on the Colts Audio Network to offer his thoughts on the players he's inheriting and how he'll fit his scheme to their talents in Indianapolis. 
news

Colts Hire Gus Bradley As Defensive Coordinator

Bradley brings nine years of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator to Frank Reich's coaching staff. 
news

2022 Pro Bowl: Colts Players To Watch, Schedule Of Events

Seven Colts players were named to the 2022 Pro Bowl. See how you can watch them before and during the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Jonathan Taylor

Taylor led all players in 2022 Pro Bowl fan votes as he charged to the NFL rushing title. 
news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate the beginning of Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 
news

Colts 2022 Pro Bowl Spotlight: Luke Rhodes

Rhodes earned first-team AP All-Pro honors in addition to his spot in the Pro Bowl in 2021. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising