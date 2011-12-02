MANNING PASSES THROUGH CHECKPOINT

"It's encouraging and gives me another part of the plan to go out there and try to execute and try to rehab. We'll see where it goes from there," said Manning in the locker room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. "We'll find out (what 'ramping up' the rehabilitation will mean). I've been pretty good in following the doctor's orders and following (Director of Rehabilitation) Erin's (Barill) plan. It allows for more activities, and I look forward to kind of seeing what those are and trying to get back into a normal routine. … It's nice having the reins cut off you a little bit."