MANNING PASSES THROUGH CHECKPOINT

On Thursday evening, quarterback Peyton Manning and the Colts received word that his September surgery has produced the results that were sought. Manning is clear to expand his workouts, but no timetable for his return is pinpointed.*

Dec 02, 2011 at 05:30 AM

INDIANAPOLIS – Four-time MVP quarterback Peyton Manning received good news on Thursday evening when he and the club were informed the neck surgery he had in September had achieved the desired result.

Manning's fusion process has passed a checkpoint, and he can expand rehabilitation workouts with the club.  He was upbeat moments ago.

"It's encouraging and gives me another part of the plan to go out there and try to execute and try to rehab.  We'll see where it goes from there," said Manning in the locker room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.  "We'll find out (what 'ramping up' the rehabilitation will mean).  I've been pretty good in following the doctor's orders and following (Director of Rehabilitation) Erin's (Barill) plan.  It allows for more activities, and I look forward to kind of seeing what those are and trying to get back into a normal routine. … It's nice having the reins cut off you a little bit."

Though Manning indicated his rehabilitation has including some throwing, there is no time table set for a return.  What is on his radar screen is getting better physically and hoping the team wins this weekend.

