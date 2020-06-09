Malik Hooker, Darius Leonard Make PFF's 'All-Clutch Team'

"The job of a free safety can be without glamour and hard to judge at times. If they're doing their job well, the ball isn't going to come their way all that often, leaving them with fewer opportunities to make the splash plays on the ball that bring the recognition. Both Hooker and Boston [Tre Boston] did excellent jobs of both limiting throws into their coverage and making plays on the ball when passes did come their way. Boston was targeted as the primary coverage defender just once in this sample, but he came away with one forced incompletion and one interception anyway. Likewise, Hooker was targeted only four times with two interceptions to his name. It's hard to get much better than that."