Madden NFL 24: Initial ratings for Colts veterans, rookies

Left guard Quenton Nelson and running back Jonathan Taylor earned the Colts' highest overall ratings. 

Jul 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

23-colts-social-madden_ratings

EA Sports' "Madden NFL 24" will be released on Aug. 18, but its initial player ratings are now out. The Colts had two players with top-10 ratings at their respective positions:

The six highest-rated Colts:

  1. Quenton Nelson (92)
  2. Jonathan Taylor (89)
  3. DeForest Buckner (86)
  4. Shaquille Leonard (86)
  5. Michael Pittman Jr. (85)
  6. Grover Stewart (85)

The Colts' highest speed ratings:

  1. Jonathan Taylor (94)
  2. Tony Brown (93)
  3. Darius Rush (93)
  4. Ashton Dulin (93)
  5. Vyncint Smith (92)
  6. Breshad Perriman (92)
  7. Nick Cross (92)
  8. Alec Pierce (92)
  9. Isaiah McKenzie (92)

The Colts' highest strength ratings:

  1. Quenton Nelson (97)
  2. Braden Smith (92)
  3. Grover Stewart (91)
  4. DeForest Buckner (90)
  5. Bernhard Raimann (90)

Here's the full list of ratings (not every player on the Colts' 90-man roster is included; long snapper Luke Rhodes is listed as a tight end).

Table inside Article
PlayerMadden PositionOverall Rating
Adetomiwa AdebaworeRE66
McTelvin AgimRE67
Mo Alie-CoxTE73
Darrell Baker Jr.CB63
Henry BlackFS68
Julian BlackmonFS75
JuJu BrentsCB74
Pharaoh BrownTE70
Tony BrownCB69
Taven BryanDT70
DeForest BucknerDT86
Nick CrossSS71
Trevor DenbowSS62
JoJo DomannMLB63
Josh DownsWR71
Ashton DulinWR72
Samson EbukamRE76
Sam EhlingerQB56
Emil EkiyorRG62
Dallis FlowersCB62
Zaire FranklinROLB73
Blake FreelandRT69
Wesley FrenchC56
Will FriesRG65
Jake FunkHB65
Matt GayK80
Kylen GransonTE68
Arlington HambrightLG59
Evan HullHB66
Deon JacksonHB64
Eric Johnson IIDT64
Jaylon JonesCB65
Khalid KareemRE67
Ryan KellyC77
Titus LeoRE67
Shaquille LeonardLOLB86
Tyquan LewisLE72
Will MalloryTE63
Cameron McGroneLOLB65
Isaiah McKenzieWR77
Gardner Minshew IIQB67
Kenny Moore IICB84
Zack MossRB72
Quenton NelsonLG92
Dayo OdeyingboLE72
Andrew OgletreeTE62
Kwity PayeLE77
Breshad PerrimanWR70
Alec PierceWR74
Danny PinterRG65
Michael Pittman Jr.WR85
Bernhard RaimannLT74
Luke RhodesTE*31
Anthony RichardsonQB70
Darius RushCB69
Rigoberto SanchezP76
Daniel Scott**SS68
Dakoda ShepleyC50
Braden SmithRT82
Kaden SmithTE62
Vyncint SmithWR67
EJ SpeedLOLB70
Grover StewartDT85
Mike StrachanWR65
Grant StuardROLB64
Jonathan TaylorHB89
Rodney Thomas IIFS70
Kevin Toliver IICB67
Malik TurnerWR68
Juwann WinfreeWR67
Jake WittLT61
Jelani WoodsTE70

**The Colts placed Scott, a 2023 fifth-round pick, on injured reserve in June. He will not play this season.

Related Content

news

Colts unveil 'Indiana Nights' alternate uniform

The Colts will don black helmets for the first time in franchise history as part of the new alternate uniform, which will be worn in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts announce Adam Munoz as 2023 NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative candidate

The initiative is in its second year and provides medical students an opportunity to complete a clinical rotation with an NFL club's medical staff.

news

Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay honored by Indiana Black Expo with Rev. Charles Williams Award, donates $1 million to organization

Irsay received the honor at the Indiana Convention Center on July 14.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Edgerrin James on lessons he learned from Gene Huey

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Anthony Castonzo remembers how facing Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis accelerated his transition to NFL

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts position reset: Special teams

The Colts added Matt Gay in free agency and are on track to get Rigoberto Sanchez back at punter for the 2023 season.

news

Colts position reset: Safeties

Julian Blackmon's move to strong safety was an intriguing development to come out of the Colts' offseason program.

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Adam Vinatieri on how stint in NFL Europe sparked his legendary career

Listen to the full podcast in the player below or by subscribing to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Colts announce football operations moves

The Colts on Wednesday announced several promotions within the team's football operations department.

news

Colts position reset: Cornerbacks

The Colts' cornerback room is setting up to be one of the most competitive position groups during training camp – and into the regular season – this year.

news

Colts position reset: Linebackers

Zaire Franklin set a franchise record with 166 tackles in 2022, while the status of Shaquille Leonard will be an important storyline during training camp.

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

2023 Colts Schedule Is Here!

The 2023 Colts Schedule has been revealed and single game tickets are on sale now! Score tickets to your favorite matchups today!

Find Tickets
Advertising