Madden NFL 24: Initial ratings for Colts veterans, rookies

EA Sports' "Madden NFL 24" will be released on Aug. 18, but its initial player ratings are now out. The Colts had two players with top-10 ratings at their respective positions:
The six highest-rated Colts:
- Quenton Nelson (92)
- Jonathan Taylor (89)
- DeForest Buckner (86)
- Shaquille Leonard (86)
- Michael Pittman Jr. (85)
- Grover Stewart (85)
The Colts' highest speed ratings:
- Jonathan Taylor (94)
- Tony Brown (93)
- Darius Rush (93)
- Ashton Dulin (93)
- Vyncint Smith (92)
- Breshad Perriman (92)
- Nick Cross (92)
- Alec Pierce (92)
- Isaiah McKenzie (92)
The Colts' highest strength ratings:
- Quenton Nelson (97)
- Braden Smith (92)
- Grover Stewart (91)
- DeForest Buckner (90)
- Bernhard Raimann (90)
Here's the full list of ratings (not every player on the Colts' 90-man roster is included; long snapper Luke Rhodes is listed as a tight end).
|Player
|Madden Position
|Overall Rating
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|RE
|66
|McTelvin Agim
|RE
|67
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|73
|Darrell Baker Jr.
|CB
|63
|Henry Black
|FS
|68
|Julian Blackmon
|FS
|75
|JuJu Brents
|CB
|74
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|70
|Tony Brown
|CB
|69
|Taven Bryan
|DT
|70
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|86
|Nick Cross
|SS
|71
|Trevor Denbow
|SS
|62
|JoJo Domann
|MLB
|63
|Josh Downs
|WR
|71
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|72
|Samson Ebukam
|RE
|76
|Sam Ehlinger
|QB
|56
|Emil Ekiyor
|RG
|62
|Dallis Flowers
|CB
|62
|Zaire Franklin
|ROLB
|73
|Blake Freeland
|RT
|69
|Wesley French
|C
|56
|Will Fries
|RG
|65
|Jake Funk
|HB
|65
|Matt Gay
|K
|80
|Kylen Granson
|TE
|68
|Arlington Hambright
|LG
|59
|Evan Hull
|HB
|66
|Deon Jackson
|HB
|64
|Eric Johnson II
|DT
|64
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|65
|Khalid Kareem
|RE
|67
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|77
|Titus Leo
|RE
|67
|Shaquille Leonard
|LOLB
|86
|Tyquan Lewis
|LE
|72
|Will Mallory
|TE
|63
|Cameron McGrone
|LOLB
|65
|Isaiah McKenzie
|WR
|77
|Gardner Minshew II
|QB
|67
|Kenny Moore II
|CB
|84
|Zack Moss
|RB
|72
|Quenton Nelson
|LG
|92
|Dayo Odeyingbo
|LE
|72
|Andrew Ogletree
|TE
|62
|Kwity Paye
|LE
|77
|Breshad Perriman
|WR
|70
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|74
|Danny Pinter
|RG
|65
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|85
|Bernhard Raimann
|LT
|74
|Luke Rhodes
|TE*
|31
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|70
|Darius Rush
|CB
|69
|Rigoberto Sanchez
|P
|76
|Daniel Scott**
|SS
|68
|Dakoda Shepley
|C
|50
|Braden Smith
|RT
|82
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|62
|Vyncint Smith
|WR
|67
|EJ Speed
|LOLB
|70
|Grover Stewart
|DT
|85
|Mike Strachan
|WR
|65
|Grant Stuard
|ROLB
|64
|Jonathan Taylor
|HB
|89
|Rodney Thomas II
|FS
|70
|Kevin Toliver II
|CB
|67
|Malik Turner
|WR
|68
|Juwann Winfree
|WR
|67
|Jake Witt
|LT
|61
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|70
**The Colts placed Scott, a 2023 fifth-round pick, on injured reserve in June. He will not play this season.