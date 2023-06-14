Colts Place S Daniel Scott on Injured Reserve

Scott, 6-1, 208 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the fifth round (158th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He competed in 49 games (28 starts) at California (2017-22) and totaled 207 tackles (137 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 14 passes defensed, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Scott led the team in interceptions in back-to-back seasons (2021-22). As a team captain in 2022, he started all 12 games he saw action in and tallied a single-season career-high 85 tackles (57 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, a team-high three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Scott earned Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 accolades. He also garnered Third Team All-Pac-12 accolades from Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus.