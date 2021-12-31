Colts Place LS Luke Rhodes On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign LS Kyle Nelson To Practice Squad, Release DT Da'Shawn Hand From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Friday. 

Dec 31, 2021 at 02:00 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (23)

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand from the practice squad. The team also placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Nelson, 6-2, 240 pounds, has played in 106 career games in his time with the Arizona Cardinals (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2014-20), Washington Football Team (2013), San Diego Chargers (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012), Kansas City Chiefs (2011) and New Orleans Saints (2011) and has registered 16 special teams tackles and one fumble recovery. He has also appeared in three postseason contests. Nelson was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent on July 27, 2011.

Hand, 6-3, 297 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on December 21. He played in 29 career games (11 starts) in four seasons (2018-21) with the Detroit Lions and compiled 54 tackles (39 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Hand was originally selected by the Lions in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

