Colts Place LS Luke Rhodes On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign LS Kyle Nelson To Practice Squad, Release DT Da'Shawn Hand From Practice Squad

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand from the practice squad. The team also placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Nelson, 6-2, 240 pounds, has played in 106 career games in his time with the Arizona Cardinals (2021), San Francisco 49ers (2014-20), Washington Football Team (2013), San Diego Chargers (2012), Philadelphia Eagles (2012), Kansas City Chiefs (2011) and New Orleans Saints (2011) and has registered 16 special teams tackles and one fumble recovery. He has also appeared in three postseason contests. Nelson was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent on July 27, 2011.