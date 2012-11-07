LUCK TAKES HONOR

]()

INDIANAPOLIS – Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been named AFC Offensive Player-of-the-Week for his outstanding performance last Sunday against Miami.

Luck completed 30-of-48 passes for 433 yards, with two touchdowns and earning a 105.6 rating as the Colts posted a third straight victory.

Luck set an NFL record with his yardage total, eclipsing the previous mark of 432 yards set by Cam Newton of Carolina last season. Luck's total also is the league's top mark this season.

It was the fourth time this year the Colts have won a game with a fourth-quarter or overtime comeback – Minnesota, Green Bay, Tennessee and Miami.

Luck helped Indianapolis snap eight or more plays on eight straight possessions to open the game. He was doing so against a Miami defense that ranked high in numerous NFL categories. Miami topped the NFL by allowing only 26.4 percent of third-down conversions. Luck helped the Colts convert 13-of-19 such chances, including hitting 13-of-17 third-down passes for 204 yards and one touchdown.

Through eight games, Luck has 2,404 passing yards, tied for the second-most in the AFC. His four 300-yard passing games tie Peyton Manning's NFL record that was set in 1998 while he was with the Colts.