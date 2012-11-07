 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

LUCK TAKES HONOR

Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck has been named AFC Offensive Player-of-the-Week for his outstanding performance in the club’s 23-20 victory last Sunday over Miami.

Nov 07, 2012 at 05:14 AM
luck-01.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

]()

INDIANAPOLIS – Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has been named AFC Offensive Player-of-the-Week for his outstanding performance last Sunday against Miami.

Luck completed 30-of-48 passes for 433 yards, with two touchdowns and earning a 105.6 rating as the Colts posted a third straight victory.

Luck set an NFL record with his yardage total, eclipsing the previous mark of 432 yards set by Cam Newton of Carolina last season.  Luck's total also is the league's top mark this season.

It was the fourth time this year the Colts have won a game with a fourth-quarter or overtime comeback – Minnesota, Green Bay, Tennessee and Miami. 

Luck helped Indianapolis snap eight or more plays on eight straight possessions to open the game.  He was doing so against a Miami defense that ranked high in numerous NFL categories.  Miami topped the NFL by allowing only 26.4 percent of third-down conversions.  Luck helped the Colts convert 13-of-19 such chances, including hitting 13-of-17 third-down passes for 204 yards and one touchdown.

Through eight games, Luck has 2,404 passing yards, tied for the second-most in the AFC.  His four 300-yard passing games tie Peyton Manning's NFL record that was set in 1998 while he was with the Colts.

This is Luck's first such honor.  Wide receiver Reggie Wayne won the honor after catching 13 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown against Green Bay on October 7.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 4, after the NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after a significant week at the NFL Combine in the pre-draft process. 
news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen at the 2024 NFL Combine, Wednesday, February 28

General manager Chris Ballard's press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on X and the Colts Facebook page. Head coach Shane Steichen's press conference has been postponed.
news

Colts announce 2024 coaching staff

The Colts hired four new staff members for 2024: Assistant defensive backs coach Justin Hamilton, director of sports performance Mike Minnis, defensive line coach Charlie Partridge and passing game coordinator Alex Tanney.
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 26, before NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2024 ahead of the NFL Combine kicking off in Indianapolis this week. 
news

The NFL franchise tag, explained

The NFL's window for teams to use the franchise tag opened Tuesday and runs through March 5. 
news

Black History Month: From his Ring of Honor career to current role, Bill Brooks is a Colts lifer

Brooks played seven seasons for the Colts and was the team's first Ring of Honor inductee in 1998. He now serves as a team ambassador and content producer for the Colts' radio programming and Colts Audio Network. 
news

Colts Director of Sports Performance Rusty Jones retires

Jones, a pioneer in the strength and conditioning field, spent six seasons as the Colts' director of sports performance as part of a nearly four-decade NFL career. 
news

Robert Mathis on Dwight Freeney's Hall of Fame career: 'The man has earned it'

Mathis discussed what made Freeney great and told stories from "Bring The Heat Boulevard" in Friday's episode of Overtime on the Colts Audio Network. You can watch the interview below or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. 
news

Colts great Dwight Freeney named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Freeney, who spent 2002-2012 with the Colts, totaled 125 1/2 career sacks – which is 18th in NFL history. 
news

Reggie Wayne not elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Wayne, one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL regular season and postseason history, was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the fifth consecutive year as a finalist. 
news

Peyton Manning to help coach 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Indianapolis

Manning will be an assistant coach for Shannon Sharpe's celebrity team. 
news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising