2021 Gamedays at Lucas Oil Stadium

100% Mobile Ticketing. To create a more safe and efficient entry, all tickets will be mobile for the 2021 season and can be easily accessed and managed via the Colts Mobile App (available in the App Store and Google Play). The Mobile Ticketing Guide can be found at Colts.com/MobileTicketing.

Cashless Transactions. All Colts home games will be cashless. Major credit and debit cards, as well as mobile pay services, will be accepted at concessions and the Colts Pro Shop. Cash-to-card machines will be available on street level and terrace level.

Colts Pro Shop. The main Colts Pro Shop location is being remodeled to better serve fans, including an enhanced custom area and more streamlined checkout. In addition, two mobile shop locations are being converted to walk-in stores near sections 121 and 137. These projects are scheduled to be completed for the Colts regular season home opener on Sept 12 vs. Seattle.

Concessions. Most food services throughout the stadium will return to normal operations. All concession and catering staff will be trained on CDC guidelines and are required to follow enhanced handwashing procedures and maintain cleaning and sanitization protocols for food and beverage contact surfaces.

Enhanced Food & Beverage Offerings. There will be several enhancements to the food and beverage offerings at the stadium, including the new official pizza of the Colts, Hot Box, as well as several new programs in the Faegre Drinker Club and West Club lounges including an expanded wine menu, craft beer bar, samplings from local restaurants, live music and more. More will be announced on Sept. 1.

Aluminum Draft Beer Cups. Draft beer will now be served in reusable/recyclable aluminum cups instead of disposable plastic cups.

Kids Meals & Gameday. An enhanced Kids Meal that includes a commemorative kids cup as well as a Colts branded arm sleeve. A free Colts activity book will be available for kids at all guest services locations throughout the stadium.

Gameday Themes & Celebrations. The team will return many of the NFL's longstanding themes, such as Salute to Service, Intercept Cancer and Inspire Change, as well as special celebrations around Hall of Fame Inductions, the Colts Ring of Honor and the new throwback uniforms.

Lucas Oil Plaza. One of the most iconic spaces in the stadium – Lucas Oil Plaza – has been refreshed and updated, including the addition of a race car photo experience.