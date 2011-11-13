LOST OPPORTUNITIES COSTLY TO COLTS

A costly penalty kept Jacksonville's first touchdown drive alive but the Colts could not capitalize when presented a similar scenario in a 17-3 loss to the Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.*

Nov 13, 2011 at 01:06 PM

INDIANAPOLIS – Two possessions, one right after the other, presented two opportunities lost that ultimately proved the undoing of the Indianapolis Colts in their setback to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

 

The defeat dropped the Colts to 0-10 heading into the bye week, while Jacksonville improved to 3-6.  Indianapolis resumes the pursuit of its first victory on November 27 at home against the Carolina Panthers.

 

On an afternoon when the defense turned in an otherwise solid effort, limiting to the Jaguars to opponent season-lows in total yards (251) and points, one mistake helped tip the balance.

 

With the game tied 3-3 midway through the third period, the Colts had the Jaguars stopped when Robert Mathis swooped in on third-and-11 to sack Blaine Gabbert for a five-yard loss, which would have set up fourth down at the Jacksonville 41-yard line.  But defensive end Tyler Brayton was flagged for illegal hands to the face, a five-yard penalty and automatic first down that kept the drive alive.

 

"When it rains, it pours, but you can't hang your head on that," said Mathis.  "You've got to keep playing."

 

The Jaguars took full advantage of the second life, completing a march that covered 16 plays, 86 yards and consumed nine minutes, 40 seconds for the game's first touchdown, an 11-yard pass from Gabbert to Jarrett Dillard.

 

"Close games, there's always going to be a look at certain things that you consider to be very pivotal but, that one play, we had opportunities to stop them later on in that drive and didn't get it done," said Head Coach Jim Caldwell.  "It doesn't always boil down to that one particular play. Any time that we have opportunities to possess the ball and we don't do it, that's tough."

 

The Jaguars' drive was the longest in terms of plays and time consumed allowed by the Colts this season, accounting for one-third of their first downs (six-of-18) and 34 percent of their total yards (86-of-251).  The rest of the afternoon the Jaguars averaged just 3.4 yards on their 48 plays and did not produce a drive longer than 50 yards.

 

"It gets frustrating because we know we could've gotten off the field," said cornerback Jerraud Powers.  "Again, that's another situation where we're hurting ourselves.  We had a couple of penalties on third down where we had stops and they kept the drive going.  We just can't shoot ourselves in the foot."

 

On the Colts' next possession, the circumstances were reversed.  They had a long drive appear to come to an abrupt halt when William Middleton intercepted Curtis Painter's pass at the Jaguars' 16-yard line and returned it to the 32.

 

But from the coach's booth high above the field, assistant Jim Bob Cooter noticed the Jaguars lined up with 12 men on the field and urged Caldwell to challenge the play.  He did, the officials agreed and instead of a turnover, a five-yard penalty was assessed to the Jaguars and the Colts had a first down at the Jacksonville 41.

 

They could not take advantage of their opportunity, however, as three plays later Painter was intercepted again, this time by linebacker Paul Posluszny at the Jacksonville 21-yard line.

 

"It was big, obviously," Caldwell said, "and obviously we didn't take advantage of it."

 

That proved to be Painter's final pass of the game as Dan Orlovsky came in and promptly fumbled while being sacked at the Colts' 11-yard line, setting up Jacksonville's clinching score.

 

"I'm still just waiting for that game when all three phases put it together," said Powers.  "One week, the offense is doing a tremendous job and the defense is not.  The next week the defense is doing a decent job and the offense is not or special teams are not.

 

"I'm still waiting for that game when we put it together in all three phases because we keep shooting ourselves in the foot.  I mean, it's evident; we get things going, get momentum and defensively, offensively or special teams, something just happens where we hurt ourselves.  We tip our hats to the opponent because they make plays when they had to make plays but at the end of the day it's us more so than anything else."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 5 Game Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check it out below:
news

Patience Pays Off For Mo Alie-Cox In First Two-Touchdown Performance

Mo Alie-Cox knew big plays were coming his way this season — he just had to wait for the right opportunities. That patience paid off Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, as the big tight end hauled in a single-game career-best two touchdown receptions in Indy's big road win.
news

Colts Rediscover Offensive Identity To Claim First Win Of 2021

The Indianapolis Colts' offense wants to establish the run in order to open up the rest of the playbook — something that didn't come to fruition in the team's first three games. But Sunday's road win over the Miami Dolphins saw an at-times dominant rushing attack for the Colts, helping Indy earn its first win of the season.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 27, Dolphins 17 (2021 Week 4)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 4 game of the 2021 season against the Miami Dolphins.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Dolphins, Week 4

As the Colts head to Miami to face the Dolphins this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

Just Announced: 2021 Colts Gameday Events, Giveaways, Parties & More!

Don't miss out on an exciting lineup of gameday events. Here's everything Colts Nation can look forward to as the season continues.
news

Colts Mailbag: Carson Wentz, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor And More Fan Questions

The Colts will look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against Jacoby Brissett and the Miami Dolphins. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

By The Numbers: Titans 25, Colts 16 (2021 Week 3)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 3 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Right tackle Braden Smith was announced Friday as out for today's game. 
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
news

Colts Mailbag: Red Zone Field Goals, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones 

The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising