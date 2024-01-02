Inside Colts' locker room, message and mentality stay the same ahead of win-and-in Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

Problems often arise for teams when they change things ahead of critical games – and teams that stick to their process and collective mentality, like the Colts are working to do this week, usually give themselves the best chances to win.

"Teams that try to do something different or try to play a different way out of their scheme, it never bodes well for them," center Ryan Kelly said. "For us, the message from Shane is it's obviously a big game but it's obviously the next one. Trust what we do, do what we do – the small things – all week better than we've ever done them and then trust what you go out there and do on Saturday night."

This keep-everything-the-same mindset was echoed across the Colts' locker room on Tuesday. The stakes of the game or the primetime spotlight on it don't change the work the Colts will put in this week to get ready for Saturday – and that's just how Steichen and the leaders on the team want it.

"I don't think you make it any bigger than it already is," wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. "Everybody knows what type of game it is and how much it means. So try not to put any more pressure on that and do that we've been doing and keep it the same, and just know we're prepared."

And, as running back Jonathan Taylor pointed out: The Colts didn't have much margin for error in December, especially after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. Week 15's Saturday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was a playoff pivot point – the Colts earned a key head-to-head tiebreaker over Pittsburgh by winning it – and then Week 17's win over the Raiders was, based on the weekend's results, an effective lose-and-you're-out game.

"It's a healthy balance making sure everyone understands the magnitude, but also knowing that hey, it's kind of been like that the past few weeks," Taylor said. "As long as we continue to win games, we'll continue to control our own destiny. So nothing different here except, this is now, this is the one. It got to the point where it's win and get in.