Inside Colts' locker room, message and mentality stay the same ahead of win-and-in Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The winner of Saturday night's Colts-Texans game will at least make the playoffs, and would win the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. 

Jan 02, 2024 at 04:26 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

This may be the final week of the regular season, but for the Colts – and Texans – Week 18 is a playoff game.

Not literally, of course. But the stakes are the same as an actual playoff game: The winner's season will continue while the loser's will end regardless of what happens elsewhere around the league.

No single game in the 2023 season has had, or will have, bigger implications (that's why it's the first primetime game both the Colts and Texans will play this season). But for the Colts, those win-and-in implications are not coming with a top-down change in the message from head coach Shane Steichen.

"For us, we just understand what's at stake," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "These are the type of games you play for. It's not really any much more motivation, anything more that needs to be said to get you ready to prepare."

For veterans of past playoff pushes – the Colts won win-and-in games in 2018 and 2020 and lost one in 2021 – keeping a consistent message, even with a season on the line, is key this week.

"I probably deliver the same message," defensive end Tyquan Lewis, who's been with the Colts since 2018, said. "I always say, we don't need no pretenders, we don't need no superheroes, we just need the best versions of ourselves and we'll be all right."

Problems often arise for teams when they change things ahead of critical games – and teams that stick to their process and collective mentality, like the Colts are working to do this week, usually give themselves the best chances to win. 

"Teams that try to do something different or try to play a different way out of their scheme, it never bodes well for them," center Ryan Kelly said. "For us, the message from Shane is it's obviously a big game but it's obviously the next one. Trust what we do, do what we do – the small things – all week better than we've ever done them and then trust what you go out there and do on Saturday night."

This keep-everything-the-same mindset was echoed across the Colts' locker room on Tuesday. The stakes of the game or the primetime spotlight on it don't change the work the Colts will put in this week to get ready for Saturday – and that's just how Steichen and the leaders on the team want it. 

"I don't think you make it any bigger than it already is," wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. "Everybody knows what type of game it is and how much it means. So try not to put any more pressure on that and do that we've been doing and keep it the same, and just know we're prepared."

And, as running back Jonathan Taylor pointed out: The Colts didn't have much margin for error in December, especially after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14. Week 15's Saturday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was a playoff pivot point – the Colts earned a key head-to-head tiebreaker over Pittsburgh by winning it – and then Week 17's win over the Raiders was, based on the weekend's results, an effective lose-and-you're-out game. 

"It's a healthy balance making sure everyone understands the magnitude, but also knowing that hey, it's kind of been like that the past few weeks," Taylor said. "As long as we continue to win games, we'll continue to control our own destiny. So nothing different here except, this is now, this is the one. It got to the point where it's win and get in.

"Same mentality, but this time it's everything you got – and it's been like that the past few weeks."

Related Content

news

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman to call Colts-Texans Week 18 game on ESPN

ESPN's top NFL crew will call the TV broadcast of Saturday night's win-and-in game at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 18 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts' Week 18 home game vs. Houston Texans will kick off at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 6

The NFL made the announcement late Sunday night. 
news

Colts LB Zaire Franklin breaks own franchise record for tackles in Week 17 win over Raiders

Franklin's 10 tackles against Las Vegas gave him 170 for the season, breaking the franchise record he set in 2022. 
news

After Week 17 win over Raiders, Colts' focus turns to win-and-in Week 18 AFC playoff stakes vs. Texans

The Colts topped the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, meaning they will make the playoffs as at least a wild card team if they beat the Houston Texans next weekend in downtown Indianapolis. 
news

AFC Playoff standings, tiebreakers, potential seeding: Colts will make playoffs with Week 18 win over Houston Texans

By virtue of their win over the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Colts will make the AFC playoffs as at least a wild card team if they beat the Texans in Week 18. 
news

AFC South Standings: How Colts can win division in Week 18

With the Colts' win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, they are 9-7 and are second in the division.
news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Michael Pittman Jr. feeling 'great' after clearing concussion protocol ahead of Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Pittman cleared concussion protocol last Friday but developed symptoms on Saturday and did not play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. 
news

For Colts' defensive line, record-setting sacks are key to wins – but not the group's focus

The Colts set an Indianapolis-era franchise record with their 47th sack of the season last weekend. Those sacks have played a major part in the Colts' wins this season, but are the result of the right process in Nate Ollie's D-line room. 
news

Colts greats Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Freeney and Wayne are both finalists for the second consecutive year; this is Wayne's fifth time as a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising