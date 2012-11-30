LOAD IN MOTOR CITY

Indianapolis is facing a second straight road opponent averaging more than 400 yards offense a game and one that will present a stiff challenge. Detroit is the league’s second-ranked offense and first-ranked passing team. The Colts need a sharp performance Sunday to move to 8-4.

Nov 29, 2012 at 09:51 PM
bethea-antoine-02.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

]()

INDIANAPOLIS –Two games ago, Indianapolis was going to New England to face an offense that hummed like a top, gained yards easily and treated the scoreboard like a pinball machine.

History repeats on a second straight road game as the Colts visit Detroit (4-7) on Sunday.

The Lions own the league's second overall offense (412.9 yards/game) and the leading passing attack (312.5).

The Colts' defense will be under the gun with what Interim Head Coach Bruce Arians calls the NFL's best passing tandem, Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson.

Stafford has thrown for 3,429 yards and with 488 attempts in 11 outings, is on a prolific seasonal pace.  Johnson has 73 receptions for 1,257 yards, and he is gunning for a fifth straight 100-yard game.

"They're pretty good," said linebacker Dwight Freeney.  "Forget the record, these guys can play.  They have some weapons.  It's going to take a collective effort defensively to stop them."

Detroit has 46 completions of 20-plus yards, 25 on Johnson receptions.  He had three of Detroit's seven such plays on Thanksgiving against Houston.

"That's one of those guys that you say, 'Well, you just try and contain him.'  You try to stop him but if you can't, just contain him.  Obviously, he's used to the attention now, and we are definitely focused on him a bunch," said Freeney.

The Lions have gobbled multiple "chunk" plays (20-plus yards) in every game, a concern according to defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

"Definitely.  When you have those wide receivers and the tight ends and a quarterback that can throw the ball, we've got to eliminate those vertical threats," said Manusky.

Detroit tops the league in passing first downs (192) and is the only team with a 300-yard average.

"(Matthew) Stafford having the strong arm and the weapons that he has, we've got to be very aware of not getting beat deep, keeping everything in front of us and making plays," said Antoine Bethea.

Manusky sees Stafford's guile as he leads the attack.

* *

"He does a great job of standing up in the pocket.  His eyes are up all the time, he feels the pressure and slides left or right," said Manusky.  "He can make all the throws from a seven route to a seam route, underneath, intermediate route.  When he feels that pressure, he's kind of like Rich Gannon back in the day.  I remember when Rich was slinging it from his left and right.  He's very similar to that.  It's going to be a tough situation trying to get after him, but we're going to try everything we can."

* *

Freeney has felt the sting of opposing quarterbacks who throw quickly to avoid the rush.  He says it's business as usual this Sunday.

"It's pretty much the same as every other week, you get after those guys," said Freeney.  "When you have the opportunity, hit 'em (laughs).  A lot of time, the ball's gone quick.  You just can't get frustrated, just keep fighting.  It's a collective thing.  Hopefully, we have (a) low-scoring game."

Says Bethea as the Colts hope to move their road record to 3-3 and improve to 8-4, "they have a lot of talent on that team.  They've had a lot of close games this year.  We've had a lot as well.  We've just come out on the other end."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 20, After Shane Steichen Named Head Coach

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back a week after the Colts named Shane Steichen head coach.

news

Shane Steichen Has Been Obsessed With Football From A Young Age. Just Ask His High School Coach, Chris Jones, And His High School Wide Receiver, Austin Collie.

Shane Steichen quarterbacked Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado, Calif., where he teamed up with future Colts wide receiver Austin Collie.

news

For Shane Steichen, There Are 'Endless' Ways To Dress Up Plays – Including Jalen Hurts' Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Colts In 2022

Steichen's creativity and flexibility shined when the Eagles came to Indianapolis in Week 11 of the 2022 season.

news

Shane Steichen Explains What He Looks For In Young Quarterbacks, And What His Advice To Justin Herbert Was In 2020

Justin Herbert set an NFL rookie record with 31 passing touchdowns in 2020, when Shane Steichen was his offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers.

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Detail How Colts' Coaching Search Landed On Shane Steichen

After an exhaustive, deliberate process, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard were in agreement: Shane Steichen was the top candidate for the team's head coaching position.

news

Shane Steichen Will Be Colts Offense's Playcaller, Describes Offensive Philosophy In Introductory Press Conference

Steichen called plays for the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

news

Philip Rivers, Norv Turner Praise Shane Steichen, Colts Pairing: 'The Colts Got A Heck Of A Coach And Person'

Rivers and Steichen worked together with the Chargers, while Turner gave Steichen his first opportunity in the NFL.

news

TUNE IN: Shane Steichen Introductory Press Conference @ 12:15 P.M.

The press conference will be streamed live

news

Shane Steichen's Coaching Resume: From Philip Rivers, Chargers To Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Shane Steichen brings 12 years of coaching experience to the Colts as the team's new head coach.

news

5 Things To Know About New Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen

The Colts on Tuesday named Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen head coach. Here's what you need to know about the new head coach in Indianapolis.

news

Colts Name Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen As Head Coach

Steichen spent 2022 as the offensive coordinator and play caller for the NFC champion Eagles, who finished the regular season third in scoring (28.1 points per game).

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising