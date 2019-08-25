INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) fell to the Chicago Bears (1-2) 27-17 in tonight's preseason Week 3 game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are updates from the contest:
FOURTH QUARTER
— Quarterback Tyler Bray finds tight end Jesper Horsted for the 17-yard touchdown, and the Bears extend their lead to 27-17 with 7:02 left in the fourth quarter.
— Colts fall to the Bears, 27-17; are 0-3 in preseason play. Indy wraps up its preseason slate Thursday on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.
THIRD QUARTER
— Eddy Pineiro powers in the 58-yard field goal for the Bears, who cut the Colts' lead to 17-13 with 5:41 left in the third quarter. Credit cornerback Nate Hairston with a solid tackle for a loss of two yards in the run game on 3rd and 2.
— Ruling on the field is a sack/fumble by quarterback Phillip Walker, which is retuned 22 yards for the touchdown. Joel Iyiegbuniwe with the second defensive score of the day for Chicago, which takes its first lead of the ballgame, 20-17, at the 2:39 mark of the third quarter.
— At the end of the third quarter, the Colts trail the Bears, 20-17.
SECOND QUARTER
— The Bears get on the board. Quarterback Chad Kelly finds tight end Hale Hentges at the Chicago 9-yard line, but as he's being brought down while finishing the catch the ball pops out and into the hands of defensive back Deon Bush, who returns it 91 yards to the house. Officially it's an interception return for a touchdown for the Bears, who cut the Colts' lead to 10-7 with 9:32 left in the second quarter.
— Chad Kelly finds Deon Cain for the sensational 46-yard touchdown, and the Colts extend their lead over the Bears to 17-7 with 3:52 left in the second quarter. Cain caught the ball around the Chicago 30-yard line, headed one way — taking two Bears defenders with him — and spun back the other way on a dime to sprint to the end zone for his first-career score. Nine-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:21 off the clock.
— Nice defensive stand here for the Colts, as Ben Banogu nearly breaks through for the sack on 3rd and Goal from the Indy 3-yard line. Chase Daniel tried to make an acrobatic last-second toss nearby to running back Ryan Nall, which fell incomplete. Eddy Pineiro knocks in a 21-yard field goal, and the Colts now lead the Bears 17-10 at the 1:16 mark of the second quarter.
— At halftime, the Colts lead the Bears, 17-10.
FIRST QUARTER
— The Bears win the opening toss and elect to defer to the second half. Upon receiving the opening kickoff, the Colts quickly get to work. Chad Kelly, getting the start at quarterback tonight for Indy, immediately finds tight end Mo Alie-Cox wide open for a 36-yard pass play on the first play from scrimmage, getting to the Chicago 39. Four plays later, Adam Vinatieri, making his 2019 preseason debut after dealing with a minor knee injury, nails a 49-yard field goal to put the Colts up 3-0 with 12:47 left in the first quarter.
— After a few stalled drives from both teams, the Colts face a 3rd and 6 from the Chicago 45-yard line when Kelly finds wide receiver Zach Pascal in a tight window across the middle. Pascal hangs on to make a tough grab and is slammed to the ground by the Bears' Deon Bush, who is flagged for a personal foul, getting Indy to the Chicago 17. Two plays later, newly-acquired running back Charcandrick West, who originally took the handoff and headed inside, changed course and sprinted to his right and easily got into the end zone from 10 yards out. The seven-play, 85-yard drive results in the Colts taking a 10-0 lead over the Bears with 1:52 left in the first quarter.
PREGAME
Watch Bears @ Colts LIVE on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.
Once the preseason Week 3 matchup kicks off at 7 p.m., Colts fans in the local market will be able to watch the game LIVE on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.