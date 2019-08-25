Colts Fall To The Bears, 27-17

— After a few stalled drives from both teams, the Colts face a 3rd and 6 from the Chicago 45-yard line when Kelly finds wide receiver Zach Pascal in a tight window across the middle. Pascal hangs on to make a tough grab and is slammed to the ground by the Bears' Deon Bush, who is flagged for a personal foul, getting Indy to the Chicago 17. Two plays later, newly-acquired running back Charcandrick West, who originally took the handoff and headed inside, changed course and sprinted to his right and easily got into the end zone from 10 yards out. The seven-play, 85-yard drive results in the Colts taking a 10-0 lead over the Bears with 1:52 left in the first quarter.