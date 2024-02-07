 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 

Feb 07, 2024 at 09:03 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

HBCU_article (1)

The Colts have a rich history of connections to the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States and U.S. Virgin Islands, including Hall of Famers, All-Pros and Super Bowl champions. Check out the list of all 58 players to have played for the Colts after attending an HBCU:

Alabama A&M

  • Robert Mathis (Defensive end, 2003-2016; First-Team AP All-Pro in 2013, 5-time Pro Bowler, two-time Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist)

Alabama State

  • Michael Coe (Defensive back, 2007)
  • Zefross Moss (Tackle, 1989-1994)

Albany State University

  • Grover Stewart (Defensive tackle, 2017-Present)

Alcorn State University

  • Torrance Small (Wide receiver, 1998)

Allen University

  • George Harold (Defensive back, 1966-1967)

Bowie State University

  • Victor Jackson (Defensive back, 1986)
  • Marco Tongue (Defensive back, 1983)

Clark Atlanta University

  • Curtis Johnson (Defensive end, 2008)

Delaware State

  • Clarence Weathers (Wide receiver, 1989)

Elizabeth City State University

  • Reggie Langhorne (Wide receiver, 1992-1993)

Florida A&M University

  • Bob Felts (Halfback, 1965)
  • Hubert Ginn (Running back, 1973)
  • Frank Middleton (Running back, 1984-1985)
  • Isaiah Land (Defensive end, 2023-present)

Fort Valley State University

  • Nick Harper (Cornerback, 2001-2006)
  • Tyrone Poole (Cornerback, 1998-2000)

Grambling State University

  • Norman Davis (Guard, 1967)
  • Greg Fields (Defensive end, 1979-1980)
  • Billy Newsome (Defensive lineman, 1970-1972)
  • Chester Rogers (Wide receiver, 2016-2019)
  • Chad Williams (Wide receiver, 2019)

Hampton University

  • Kendall Langford (Defensive end, 2015-2016)

Howard University

  • Antoine Bethea (Safety, 2006-2013; Pro Bowler in 2007 and 2009)

Jackson State University

  • Roy Hilton (Defensive end, 1965-1973)
  • Willie Richardson (Flanker/wide receiver, 1963-1969; First-Team AP All-Pro in 1967, Pro Bowler in 1967, 1968)

Lincoln University

  • Elmer Bailey (Wide receiver, 1982)

Maryland Eastern Shore

  • Mack Alston (Tight end, 1977-1980)
  • Jim Duncan (Defensive back, 1969-1971)
  • Sherman Plunkett (Tackle, 1958-1960)
  • Johnny Sample (Cornerback, 1958-1960)
  • Charlie Stukes (Cornerback, 1967-1972)

Mississippi Valley State

  • Ashley Ambrose (Cornerback, 1992-1995)
  • Ronald Humphrey (Running back, 1994-1995)

Morgan State University

  • Tim Baylor (Defensive back, 1976-1978)
  • Stan Cherry (Linebacker, 1973)
  • Raymond Chester (Tight end, 1973-1977)
  • Ron Mayo (Tight end, 1974)
  • Charley Robinson (Guard/linebacker, 1954)
  • Chad Simpson (Running back, 2008-2009)

Morris Brown College

  • Ezra Johnson (Defensive end, 1988-1989)

Norfolk State University

  • Deon King (Linebacker, 2016)

North Carolina Central University

  • Chuck Hinton (Defensive tackle, 1972)

South Carolina State University

  • Dextor Clinkscale (Safety, 1986)
  • Shaquille Leonard (Linebacker, 2018-2023; First-Team AP All-Pro In 2018, 2020, 2021; Pro Bowler in 2019, 2020 and 2021; Colts Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2022)

Southern Uni & A&M College

  • Michael Ball (Safety, 1988-1993)
  • Jeff Faulkner (Defensive lineman, 1990)
  • Alvin Haymond (Defensive back, 1965-1967)
  • Thomas McLemore (Tight end, 1995)
  • Kendel Shello (Defensive end, 1996-1998)
  • Sid Williams (Linebacker, 1968)

Tennessee State

  • Richard Dent (Defensive end, 1996; Pro Football Hall of Fame)
  • Ollie Smith (Wide receiver, 1973-1974)
  • Tony Stargell (Cornerback, 1992-1993)

Texas Southern University

  • Lonnie Hepburn (Cornerback, 1971-1972)
  • Lloyd Mumphord (Cornerback, 1975-1978)

Tuskegee University

  • Ricky Jones (Linebacker/defensive back, 1980-1983)

Virginia Union University

  • Cornelius Johnson (Guard, 1968-1973)

