Colts Waive LB Malik Jefferson

The Colts made the roster move on Tuesday. 

Jan 04, 2022 at 11:04 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (25)

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today waived linebacker Malik Jefferson.

Jefferson, 6-2, 235 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He participated in the team's 2021 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with Indianapolis as a free agent on May 5, 2021. Jefferson has played in 35 career games in his time with the Colts (2021), Tennessee Titans (2020), Los Angeles Chargers (2019-20), Cleveland Browns (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2018) and has compiled three tackles (one solo) and 13 special teams stops. He was originally selected by the Bengals in the third round (78th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

