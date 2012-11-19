LEARN IN ADVERSE TIME

Sunday night at New England saw Andrew Luck set an NFL rookie record with a fifth 300-yard game. It was on a night, however, when three of his 50 attempts were intercepted and two were returned for touchdowns. It was like an evening in New England back in 1998, and Interim Head Coach Bruce Arians drew on that experience in helping Luck grow in adversity.

Nov 19, 2012 at 09:35 AM
ColtsvsPatriots15.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

]()

INDIANAPOLIS –A chance to relive the past was what Sunday night's game at New England turned into for Bruce Arians.

With the Colts in 1998, Arians tutored Colts rookie quarterback Peyton Manning as he endured a tough evening.  New England intercepted three of Manning's 33 passes and returned one for a touchdown.

Manning was left in a lop-sided loss, and his third interception allowed the Patriots to boost their fourth-quarter lead from 22-0 to 29-0.  Manning was "the guy" and was left in the nationally-televised game to grow.  A subsequent touchdown pass made the final score 29-6.

In later years, Manning publicly thanked his coaches for allowing him to learn through adverse conditions.

Sunday night may have been in a new stadium next to the old site, but the result was the same for Luck.  Three of his 50 attempts were intercepted, and New England returned two for touchdowns.

Cameras caught Arians huddling with Luck during yesterday's fray.  Arians was coaching up another heralded rookie.

"I basically told him in the fourth quarter, 'It isn't any different than the guy you replaced and his first trip up here.  It's almost deja vu.  Just keep battling and keep slinging it out there and see what you can learn the rest of the way in this game,' " said Arians.  "We still had six or seven minutes to go.  We still were going to get a possession or two, 'Go out there and play and see what you can learn that's going to help you down the road.' "

Arians has spoken in glowing reviews of Luck this year, and he knows his current signal-caller possesses tremendous attributes just as did Manning in his first year.  He thinks Luck will grow from the weekend in New England just like his predecessor did years ago.

"I think so.  I think so.  That's exactly what we talked about," said Arians.  "You can't hide.  You just have to keep swinging.  There's no reason to put anybody else in the ballgame when you're the guy.

"Go out there and learn something from the next coverage, the next throw, something more about your guys in the huddle.  It speaks volumes for how tough he is, mentally and physically, the way he plays."

Luck, like Manning, has taken every offensive snap during his first season.  Moments of achievement have out-numbered the times of struggle by a great multiple.

Luck has outstanding guidance from Arians and position coach Clyde Christensen, yet he remains his own harshest critic.  The great ones typically are that way, and Luck benefits from his day-after reviews.

"I try to just learn as much as I can.  (I try to) put my feelings aside, make sure you can see what mistakes you made and try to correct them," said Luck.  "(I try) not to get too frustrated and irritated, disappointed, or what have you.  That happens after the game.

"You have to approach it (tape study) with an open, clear mind and try to get better."

Arians sculpted the first three years of Manning's career before moving to Cleveland and Pittsburgh, where he was a teaching component to Ben Roethlisberger.  Arians finds the moments when a quarterback exits the field to be key times in the development process.

"I think that's a huge part of our relationship.  Each time he comes off the field, good, bad or indifferent, we have a moment and talk about what happened," said Arians.  "Then I send him over to (quarterbacks coach) Clyde (Christensen) and they go through the pictures.  You build a routine you go through with him."

Despite the result, Arians said Monday the club had proven something to him at New England.  Though the game ended a four-game winning streak and had some tough moments, Arians feels the team proved it could compete with any team on the road if it played smartly and efficiently.

Indianapolis stands a 6-4 and remains very much in the hunt in the playoff chase, though Arians did not want to engage in any such discussion.

Luck will keep "slinging" as Arians calls it, and he will do so with the knowledge that more chances lie ahead.

"You think about it (a performance) until after watching the film with (quarterbacks coach) Clyde (Christensen)," said Luck.  "Once you sit down and watch the film, hear their critiquing, their criticism and once that happens, you sort of flush it and realize it's onto the next one.

"If this had been the last game of the year and you were done, it would sting a lot more.  It's not, and we have a lot to play for."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Offensive Line

The Colts struggled to find continuity on their offensive line early in the season, but improved after settling on a starting five in the second half of 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Tight Ends

Jelani Woods flashed his potential and built a strong foundation as a rookie with the Colts last season.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Wide Receivers

While the Colts' passing offense lagged as a whole, there were some individual bright spots from Reggie Wayne's wide receivers in 2022.

news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate the beginning of Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor battled through ankle injuries while Zack Moss was a late-season bright spot for the Colts' running backs in 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Quarterbacks

The Colts changed starting quarterbacks four times during the 2022 season but did not get the results they hoped for, finishing with the NFL's second-lowest points per game average.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 30, Pre-Senior Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the Senior Bowl on the horizon. Check it out below.

news

Colts' Dallis Flowers Named To PFWA All-Rookie Team

Flowers, who led the NFL in yards per kickoff return, was named to the PFWA's All-Rookie Team as a kick returner.

news

Colts 2023 Head Coach Search: Full List Of Interviews, Candidates

The Colts over the last few weeks have conducted several interviews for the team's head coaching position. Here's a recap of where things stand:

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 23

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2023 this week with a focus on quarterbacks, as well as a few Day 2 selections. Check it out below.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale For Head Coach Position

Martindale's aggressive defense helped propel the Giants to the playoffs in 2022.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka For Head Coach Position

Kafka spent five seasons coaching for Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Giants in 2022.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising