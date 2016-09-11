Late Field Goal Gives Lions Win Over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS –First Quarter Recap

The Lions deferred the opening coin toss, giving the Colts the first look at it.

Jack Mewhort did start at left guard for the Colts. Some strong early pass protection did not last for the Colts. The drive stalled out just short of midfield.

As expected, Detroit used a quicker pace with their offensive attack. The Lions skill guys made several plays in the open field and Theo Riddick scampered in from 21 yards out to give Detroit an early 7-0 lead with 4:43 left in the first.

The Colts' second offensive drive would go three-and-out thanks to a great open field tackle by Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy.

Things were much slower for Detroit on their next offensive possession. The Colts forced a three-and-out.

It continued to be stagnant for the Indy offense. A tipped pass on third down led to another Pat McAfee punt.

The first quarter came to a close with Detroit backed up in their own territory.

At the end of the first quarter, the Lions led the Colts 7-0.Second Quarter Recap

It was a methodical, clock-eating, drive for the Lions. Spanning seven minutes, 15 plays and going 82 yards, rookie running back Dwayne Washington plunged in from a yard out for the touchdown. Detroit's lead was 14-0 with 9:11 left in the first half.

The Colts would get some much-needed points on their next drive. A 50-yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri, continuing his NFL-best streak for consecutive made field goals, brought the score to 14-3 with 4:50 remaining in the second quarter.

Detroit kept the pedal full throttle with another touchdown drive of at least 75 yards. This time it was Matthew Stafford finding tight end Eric Ebron for a six-yard touchdown. The Lions lead was 21-3 with 1:37 left in the half.

In a 'must-touchdown' drive for the Colts, they got it. Going no-huddle, the Colts drove 75 yards in eight plays and 1:32. It was Donte Moncrief scoring from three yards out on a rope from Andrew Luck.

At halftime, the Lions led the Colts 21-10.Third Quarter Recap

Needing stops in a hurry, the Colts got one to start the second half. Sio Moore disrupted the first Detroit drive of the third quarter.

Some early third-quarter momentum was building for the home team. A 51-yard connection to Jacoby Brissett extinguished a 2nd-and-20 for the offense. From there, Andrew Luck found Dwayne Allen for a touchdown and then a two-point conversion to make the score 21-18 with 8:41 left in the third. A pair of Robert Turbin third-down conversions was key on the drive.

With the crowd fully engaged, the Colts gave them more reason to cheer. On a third down, Erik Walden and a group of Colts engulfed Matthew Stafford for a sack.

The Colts could not sustain things though. A deep pass to Phillip Dorsett fell incomplete on third down, giving the ball back to the Lions with 5:56 left in the third quarter.

Detroit answered rather convincingly. It was a seven-play, 71-yard drive with Matthew Stafford and Ameer Abdullah hooking up for an 11-yard touchdown. Detroit's lead was 28-18 with 2:20 remaining in the third.

The third quarter came to a close with the Colts back into Detroit territory.

At the end of the third quarter, the Lions led the Colts 28-18.Fourth Quarter Recap

The Colts would have a 10-play drive that ended with another field goal from Adam Vinatieri. A 40-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri trimmed the Detroit lead to 28-21 with 14:17 remaining.

Once again, needing to dial up a stop, the Colts defense got one with a nice third-down play from new cornerback Rashaan Melvin.

Andrew Luck then showed once again that his right shoulder is just fine. Luck led a nine-play, 94-yard drive with Jack Doyle making two key catches. It was Doyle hauling in a 16-yard touchdown to knot the score at 28 with 8:19 left.

This one finally did evolve into the shootout many thought it would be on Sunday. Stafford and the Lions went on an eight-play, 75-yard drive before hitting Theo Riddick on a screen pass touchdown. However, a missed extra point put the score at 34-28 with 4:04 remaining.

Luck and the Colts were cool and calm once again. A perfect drive for Luck concluded when he found Jack Doyle in the end zone for a six-yard score. The Adam Vinatieri extra point gave the Colts a 35-34 lead with 37 seconds to go.

The Lions had three timeouts though and they moved in a hurry. Stafford got them into field goal range where Matt Prater knocked home a 43-yard field goal, giving the Lions a 37-35 lead with four seconds left.

A final lateral from the Colts ended in a safety.

Detroit's 39-35 win was the third straight season-opening loss for the Colts.

Next week, the Colts will travel to Denver (1-0) to take on the defending Super Bowl Champions at 4:25.Colts In-Game Injuries

CB-Patrick Robinson (OUT, concussion)

S-T.J. Green (OUT, knee sprain)Colts Inactives

DE-Henry Anderson (knee)

C-Austin Blythe (healthy)

CB-Darius Butler (ankle)

CB-Vontae Davis (ankle)

S-Clayton Geathers (foot)

OG/OT-Joe Haeg (ankle)

WR-Chester Rogers (healthy)Colts Pre-Game Notes

The Colts are looking for just their second season-opening victory since the 2009 season.

Weather Update

-It feels like football weather in Indianapolis on this late summer Sunday afternoon. With the temps in the 70s and no sign of rain, the roof is open at Lucas Oil Stadium.