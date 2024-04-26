Laiatu Latu joins Colts' defensive line coming off a historic season

However, during the draft process, he'd coincidentally made a connection with Colts' defensive end, Kwity Paye, while working with well-renowned defensive line coach, Eddy McGilvra.

"I've been able to train with him (Kwity Paye) and Coach Eddy and just learn a lot from him and take after him," Latu said. "Yesterday, I had asked about his vitamin supplement plan. So, he put me on that.

"I just can't wait to get in the building. I look up to a lot of those dudes and I want to show him what I can do as well."

Though the two had developed a bond over the few months, Latu said it'd never crossed his mind that they could possibly play with one another.

"Just being able to know that he's over there and I know him and just the comfortability, it's a big piece for me," Latu said. "Being able to pick up little tips and tendencies from him, how the program works and how everything goes - I think that's a real big upside for me."

Latu will get his chance soon after the Colts drafted him with their No. 15 pick.

Having told reporters at the Senior Bowl that his goal was to be the first edge rusher off the board, being the first defensive player taken made Latu even more excited to get to work.