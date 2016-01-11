Laces Out? Colts Specialists Weigh In On FG Mechanics





Also, in a New Year's Eve interview with Colts.com on a variety of topics (which will air in it's entirety later this offseason), I happened to ask the most clutch kicker of all-time, Adam Vinatieri, how much it matters to have the laces out on a hold.



"Laces make a difference," said Vinatieri. "Laces pointing away from my foot to the middle of the upright is perfect. The lean (of the football) is very important...The lean is probably the most important thing, and the laces are probably the next most important thing."



So what happens when the laces are in?



"If you hit the laces if they're straight back, and your foot is going right through it, it's like hitting a baseball not on the sweet spot or a tennis ball with a tennis racket just a couple inches off and it kind of gives you that rattle," said Vinatieri. "It's the same kind of feeling when you're kicking a ball."



Vinatieri also described what happens if the laces are between in and out and pointing left or right.

