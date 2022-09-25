Special Teams Come Up 'Huge' for Colts in First Win of 2022

Whether it was the splash plays — like tracking down muffed punts or thwarting fake field goals in a critical situation — or the less flashy plays — like solid kick coverage resulting in less-than-ideal field position — the Indianapolis Colts' special teams units came to play on Sunday.

And it was their collective play that seemed to pick up the other two phases at times and help lead the Colts to their first victory of the 2022 season, 20-17 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We gotta give a special thanks to the special teams," a jubilant Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who was inactive on Sunday but was still a major energy boost on the Colts' sideline, told reporters after the game. "You look at the special teams, man, kicking field goals or pinning them back deep or getting that punt to start the game off, that's what it means to play on all three phases and that's what we did today."

There were moments on Sunday the Colts' special team units made plays, and moments in which the Chiefs' special teams units couldn't seem to get out of their own way. Either way, when most NFL games seem to come down to the difference between three or four big plays, you have to figure out a way to capitalize, and that's what Indianapolis was able to do.

"Games are nothing but highs and lows, hills and valleys," said tight end Kylen Granson. "So, you know, just keeping a steady mindset, just knowing when good things are happening you have to stay locked in, and when bad things are happening you also have to stay locked in. But it definitely contributed to the momentum in the game, getting those big-time special teams plays."