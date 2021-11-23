Colts' Kwity Paye Nominated For Week 11 NFL Rookie of the Week 

Paye recorded his first career strip sack in the Colts' 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills and registered a 77.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, the second-highest single-game grade of his rookie season.

Paye, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has 26 pressures and two sacks in nine games this season – but 17 of those pressures and both of his sacks have come in the Colts' last three games.