Colts' Kwity Paye Nominated For Week 11 NFL Rookie of the Week 

Colts defensive end Kwity Paye is among Week 11's nominees for NFL Rookie of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Paye recorded his first career strip sack in the Colts' 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills and registered a 77.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, the second-highest single-game grade of his rookie season.
Paye, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has 26 pressures and two sacks in nine games this season – but 17 of those pressures and both of his sacks have come in the Colts' last three games.