Why Colts' Kwity Paye Has Big Week Ahead In Training Camp After Strong First Impression

Kwity Paye quickly adjusted to the speed of NFL training camp and stacked a few good practices last week. But a new test for the first-round pick arrives this week when the pads come on for the first time at Grand Park. 

Aug 01, 2021 at 01:05 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Kwity Paye admitted he struggled a bit with the speed of his first NFL training camp practice on Wednesday.

But whatever the first round pick's struggles were, they were short-lived. Paye was a constantly disruptive force in the Colts' next three practices from Thursday to Saturday of last week, showcasing the eye-popping skillset that made him the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"You can see his athletic ability being able to turn the corner or take the inside move when it's there," defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said.

But Eberflus' observation came with somewhat of a caveat: Paye's strong first impression came in shells. And the real test will come when the pads come on for the first time this week at Grand Park.

"Once we get the pads on, we're going to have to reassess. It's almost like a restart," Eberflus said. "You restart and say, 'Okay, with the pads on guys can protect better. Guys can run block better in terms of the offensive line. Now it's more of real football.' So, we'll have to reevaluate that coming Monday."

Paye showed up to Colts camp about five pounds leaner while feeling more energetic, the product of an offseason effort to optimize his diet with the help of Colts dietician Kirsten Gregurich. The Michigan product put in plenty of work -- sometimes three-a-days, between agility, yoga/pilates, skill and strength work, he said -- to be ready for training camp.

And if the first few days of camp were any indication, Paye's hard work in the offseason paid off. And there's no reason to think he can't adjust to that next test after adjusting well to the speed of practices at Grand Park.

"He's quick and he's fast. He wouldn't be here if he wasn't," Eberflus said. "He just had to adjust to it. It's really about the visual for the player and understanding what the speed is because when you're dealing with an elite athlete like that, they understand that they have different gears where they can turn it all the way up and turn it down a little bit. He's adjusted well."

Related Content

news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notes: Jacob Eason, Jalen Morton, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley Meet The Media

The Colts did not have any new information on Carson Wentz on Saturday, while the team's other four quarterbacks talked to the media after practice at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the Colts' fourth training camp practice of 2021. 
news

Colts Practice Notes: Marcus Brady Pleased With Jacob Eason As Carson Wentz Misses Practice

The Colts held their third training camp practice of 2021 on Friday at Grand Park, with Jacob Eason stepping in for Carson Wentz, who missed practice with a foot injury. Here's what you need to know about what went down Friday morning in Westfield. 
news

Jim Irsay, Colts Seeking 'Breakthrough Moment' In 2021

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay sat down with Larra Overton to discuss his expectations for the 2021 season and to reflect on his 50 years in football. Watch the full video below. 
news

Colts Practice Notes: Carson Wentz Looks Sharp, Zach Pascal Stands Out On Day 2 Of Training Camp

The Colts held their second practice of 2021 training camp on Thursday at Grand Park. Here's what you need to know from Thursday's action. 
news

How Michael Pittman Jr., Julian Blackmon Are Aiming To Build Off Strong Rookie Debuts

Two of the Colts' talented 2020 draft picks discussed how a full offseason — and full training camp — should help them improve in their respective second seasons in the NFL. 
news

Colts Training Camp Practice Notebook: Kylen Granson Stands Out, Kwity Paye Gets Up To Speed And More Observations From Grand Park

The Colts held their first of 19 training camp practices at Grand Park on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about everything that went down on Wednesday afternoon. 
news

Colts Excited For Carson Wentz To Go 'Full Throttle' In Training Camp

Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was pleased with Carson Wentz's first training camp practice with the Colts on Wednesday. 
news

Colts Place T.J. Carrie, Al-Quadin Muhammad And Xavier Rhodes On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed cornerback T.J. Carrie, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Xavier Rhodes on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

"Check-In" At Colts Training Camp For A Chance to Win

The grand prize includes a pair of tickets to Colts vs Seahawks, an autographed football and $100 Pro Shop gift card!
news

Colts Mailbag: 2021 Bold Predictions, Backup QB Battle And More Training Camp Questions

With training camp starting Wednesday, Colts fans asked in this week's mailbag about the backup quarterback battle, bold predictions for the 2021 season, Michael Pittman Jr. and more. 
news

Colts' Defense Arrives At Training Camp Eyeing Greatness In 2021

Members of the Colts defense see all the pieces in place to have a great defense this season. The task, now, is to play and finish consistently as training camp begins Wednesday at Grand Park. 
