Colts position reset: Defensive line

The Colts added depth to Nate Ollie's defensive line room through free agency and the NFL Draft earlier this year. 

Jun 26, 2023 at 02:41 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

On the roster

  • No. 51 DE Kwity Paye (third season with Colts)
  • No. 52 DE Samson Ebukam (first season with Colts, seventh season in NFL)
  • No. 54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo (third season with Colts)
  • No. 55 DE Khalid Kareem (second season with Colts, fourth season in NFL)
  • No. 68 DT Caleb Sampson (rookie)
  • No. 69 DT Jamal Woods (rookie)
  • No. 74 DE Rashod Berry (second season with Colts, fourth season in NFL)
  • No. 90 DT Grover Stewart (seventh season with Colts)
  • No. 91 DE Titus Leo (rookie)
  • No. 93 DT Eric Johnson (second season with Colts)
  • No. 94 DE/DT Tyquan Lewis (sixth season with Colts)
  • No. 95 DT Aditomiwa Adebawore (rookie)
  • No. 96 DT Taven Bryan (first season with Colts, sixth season in NFL)
  • No. 97 DT McTelvin Agim (second season with Colts, fourth season in NFL)
  • No. 99 DT DeForest Buckner (fourth season with Colts, eighth season in NFL)

Where things stand

The Colts added defensive end Samson Ebukam and defensive tackle Taven Bryan in free agency, and selected defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore in the fourth round and defensive end Titus Leo in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Those new faces will join the returning interior duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, 2021 draft picks Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo and the versatile Tyquan Lewis, among others.

The Colts finished the 2022 season with the 10th-most sacks in the NFL (44) but ranked 18th in pressures (134) and 28th in quarterback knockdowns (37).

Training camp sneak peek

Keep an eye on how Adebawore does when the pads come on. The super-athletic fourth-round pick played defensive end at Northwestern but will play 3-technique defensive tackle (the spot Buckner plays) in the NFL with the Colts, who see some untapped potential in moving Adebawore to that position.

