Kicking The Stigma: Huntington Bank, IU Health and Lucas Oil Join Virtual Fundraiser

The week also will feature an online auction with unique experiences with or signed memorabilia from comedian Jim Gaffigan; current Colts Carson Wentz and Darius Leonard, as well as from Manning, Dungy, James, Wayne, Saturday, Ballard, Reich and others.

Funds raised will support expanded programming by MHA Indiana, NAMI Greater Indianapolis, Bring Change to Mind and Project Healthy Minds, as well as provide grants to other Indiana-based nonprofits working in education, support and advocacy of mental health.

"The pandemic changed nearly every aspect of our lives, with little time to plan, prepare or adjust and the impact on our mental well-being is significant," said John Corbin, regional president of Huntington Bank. "Ensuring that individuals and families feel supported to get the help they need is an essential part of our overall recovery, and we're proud to support this effort."

"For those in need of mental health treatment, stigma can be a barrier for seeking care," said Dr. Anne Gilbert, medical director of the IU Health Virtual Behavioral Health Hub. "One in four Hoosiers are struggling with mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety and addition. These are our family, our friends and our neighbors. We cannot allow our loved ones to suffer in silence while there is effective treatment available to improve and possibly save lives."