Kicking The Stigma: Huntington Bank, IU Health and Lucas Oil Join Virtual Fundraiser

Huntington Bank, Indiana University (IU) Health and Lucas Oil Products will join the Jim Irsay family, owners of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, as matching partners to support the Kicking The Stigma virtual fundraiser from May 3-6.
As matching partners, Huntington, IU Health and Lucas Oil each will pledge $25,000 to advance to cause.
The Irsays announced the four-day event last week to support Kicking The Stigma, their initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and to remove the shame and stigma too often associated with these illnesses. The fundraiser also will kick off national Mental Health Awareness Month.
Today's announcement coincides with the launch of a third national PSA, featuring Colts legends Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy, Reggie Wayne, Edgerrin James and Jeff Saturday; Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, General Manager Chris Ballard, Head Coach Frank Reich and team Owner & CEO Jim Irsay and Vice Chair & Owner Kalen Jackson.
For more information, visit Colts.com/KTS.
Monday, May 3: "Mental Health Monday," supported by IU Health
Monday will kick-off with an overview of Kicking The Stigma and the week's activities, as well as instructions on how to donate or bid on auction items throughout the week.
Highlight: A roundtable discussion hosted by Carson Daly of NBC's The Today Show and The Voice, with NFL players Darius Leonard (Colts), Hayden Hurst (Atlanta Falcons) and Solomon Thomas (Las Vegas Raiders) and Darren Waller (Raiders) sharing their personal experiences.
-
Tuesday, May 4: "Tell Your Story Tuesday"
On Tuesday, people will be encouraged to share personal stories about overcoming stigma or their own mental health journey using #KickingTheStigma via social media and with Colts social media accounts.
Highlight: Video messages and testimonials from Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy, Jeff Saturday, Frank Reich and his wife Linda.
-
Wednesday, May 5: "Wellness Wednesday," supported by Lucas Oil Products
This day, the Colts will share different types of wellness activities for the body and mind, as well as direct people to local mental health resources, free, low-cost or otherwise.
Highlight: Video messages and testimonials from Reggie Wayne, Oscar-winning writer and director Cameron Crowe, actor and comedian Mike Epps, and Chris Ballard.
The Colts Cheerleaders also will offer four wellness classes throughout the day with lessons in yoga, meditation, fitness and more at Facebook.com/NFLColtsCheer.
-
Thursday, May 6: "Take Action Thursday," supported by Huntington Bank
The final day will feature information on how to take control of your mental health and also highlight the work the Colts are doing with community partners in this space. Thursday also is the final day to bid on auction items. The fundraiser will conclude with a "live" program for all donors.
Highlight: A Colts-only roundtable, featuring players Kenny Moore II and Zaire Franklin; David Thornton, director of player engagement and former Colts linebacker; and Colts team counselor Elizabeth White, discussing the importance of mental health.
The week also will feature an online auction with unique experiences with or signed memorabilia from comedian Jim Gaffigan; current Colts Carson Wentz and Darius Leonard, as well as from Manning, Dungy, James, Wayne, Saturday, Ballard, Reich and others.
Funds raised will support expanded programming by MHA Indiana, NAMI Greater Indianapolis, Bring Change to Mind and Project Healthy Minds, as well as provide grants to other Indiana-based nonprofits working in education, support and advocacy of mental health.
"The pandemic changed nearly every aspect of our lives, with little time to plan, prepare or adjust and the impact on our mental well-being is significant," said John Corbin, regional president of Huntington Bank. "Ensuring that individuals and families feel supported to get the help they need is an essential part of our overall recovery, and we're proud to support this effort."
"For those in need of mental health treatment, stigma can be a barrier for seeking care," said Dr. Anne Gilbert, medical director of the IU Health Virtual Behavioral Health Hub. "One in four Hoosiers are struggling with mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety and addition. These are our family, our friends and our neighbors. We cannot allow our loved ones to suffer in silence while there is effective treatment available to improve and possibly save lives."
"Mental Wellness is an active process of making daily choices towards a healthy and fulfilling life," said Morgan Lucas, president of Lucas Oil Products. "It determines how we handle stress and how we relate to others. We want to encourage everyone to think, feel and act in ways that create a positive impact on their emotional, physical and social well-being."