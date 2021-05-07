Kicking The Stigma Week Recap

Look back at all videos and social posts from the Indianapolis Colts first Kicking The Stigma Week fundraiser

May 07, 2021 at 09:11 AM
Kicking The Stigma Videos

Kicking The Stigma Social Posts

Related Content

news

Full Schedule For Kicking The Stigma Week (May 3-6)

Kicking The Stigma week begins Monday with a powerful discussion between star NFL players, including the Colts' Darius Leonard, about mental health with host Carson Daly. 
news

Takeaways From Jim Irsay On Colts Official Podcast: Chris Ballard's Draft Success, A 'Springboard' Season And Kicking The Stigma

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay joined Jeffrey Gorman on the Colts Official Podcast this week for an insightful 40-minute chat. Here are some of the top takeaways from the episode, which you can listen listen to on the Colts app, Colts.com or wherever you get your podcasts. 
news

Kicking The Stigma: Huntington Bank, IU Health and Lucas Oil Join Virtual Fundraiser

New "Kicking The Stigma" public service announcement launched both locally and nationally
news

Irsay Family, Colts Support Mental Health With Kicking The Stigma, Star-Studded May Fundraiser

The Irsay family wants to change how mental health is discussed and supported with their Kicking The Stigma initiative, which will feature a virtual fundraiser May 3-6.
news

Kicking The Stigma: Irsays, Colts To Host Virtual Fundraiser For Mental Health Treatment, Education

Carson Daly, Cameron Crowe, Mike Epps, Rob Lowe, Darius Leonard, Peyton Manning & Tony Dungy to lend voices during May 3-6 event
news

Irsay Family, R.E.M. Work To Reduce Stigma Around Mental Illness Through "Kicking The Stigma" Initiative

A :60 public service announcement for "Kicking The Stigma" was created in cooperation with the band R.E.M. using their song "Everybody Hurts." The goal is to bring the message to a national audience through placement on CNN, Fox News and The NFL Network as well as being shown locally in Indianapolis.  
