Irsays, Colts kick off May's Mental Health Awareness Month

Continuing their advocacy for mental health, the Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts will invite fans to learn more about mental health and wellness during Mental Health Awareness Month 2023 in May.

May 02, 2023 at 10:00 AM
"Taking care of our mental health is important now more than ever, so we hope everyone will use this month to focus on their own needs or the needs of friends, loved ones and neighbors," said Kalen Jackson, Colts vice chair & owner. "This month also reminds us that there are many ways to advocate for mental health in our communities or just to learn more about how to get involved and help those who are struggling."

The Irsays launched Kicking The Stigma, an effort to raise awareness about mental health and remove the stigma surrounding mental health illnesses, in 2020. Through grants and personal contributions by the Irsays, more than $24 million has been committed so far to expand treatment and research and raise awareness in Indiana and beyond. For more info, visit Colts.com/KTS.

The Colts will observe Mental Health Awareness Month in several ways:

TUES., MAY 2 – Kicking The Stigma Action Grants open

The Colts are accepting applications for the third round of the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants, which support nonprofits and organizations, primarily in Indiana, that provide mental health treatment services or raise awareness about mental illness.

The 2023 application timeline is as follows:

  • Grant applications are available now through Mon., June 12, 2023, at Colts.com/KTS.
  • The review process will take place this summer with grant announcements in late July.
  • Project implementation should take place August 2023-June 2024. Each grant recipient will be provided a grant agreement and will be required to submit a report by the end of the implementation year or before applying for a new grant.

The Colts created the Action Grants in 2021. In 2021 and 2022, the Colts awarded $4.1 million in grants to more than 30 organizations in Indiana and beyond.

THURS., MAY 18 – 2023 Mental Health Action Day

The Colts will take part in the third Mental Health Action Day on May 18, a day that encourages and empowers people to take action and focus on mental wellness for themselves, their loved ones or their community.

Hundreds of nonprofits, brands, public agencies and leaders globally are expected to come together to shift mental health culture from awareness to action. Free resources, such as an employer toolkit and platforms for organizing events, are available at www.MentalHealthisHealth.us.

Those participating in Mental Health Action Day on social media are encouraged to use #MentalHealthAction in their posts.

MAY 19-20 – Julien's 'Music Icons' Auction, featuring The Rolling Stones' Bill Wyman

The Colts will once again partner with world-renowned Julien's Auctions to benefit Kicking The Stigma.

During Julien's Music Icons auction May 19-20 in New York, Bill Wyman, bass player for The Rolling Stones, will donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of his personal memorabilia to Kicking The Stigma. The auction will take place at Hard Rock Cafe® Times Square in New York and online at juliensauctions.com.

Last year, the family of Nirvana's Kurt Cobain pledged proceeds to Kicking The Stigma from the auction of Cobain items, including his iconic guitar used in Nirvana's culture defining Smells Like Teen Spirit music video.

Other musicians, including Don McLean ("American Pie") and Steve Vai (Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth), also have donated a portion of previous auction proceeds to Kicking The Stigma.

Kicking The Stigma Gear @ Colts Pro Shop

Fans can purchase Kicking The Stigma gear at the Colts Pro Shop, with proceeds benefitting the Kicking The Stigma Action Grants. Items on sale include:

  • "Stronger Together" T-shirt, created by Homefield. This tee was created specifically for Mental Health Awareness Month with a team huddle illustrating the strength found in numbers or community and the sense of leaning on each other and carrying each other's burdens.;
  • "I Am Stronger than My Darkest Days" tee; and
  • Wristbands, pins and tumblers.

During the off-season, the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium is open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. (Saturdays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.). Fans also may purchase gear online at Shop.Colts.com.

