Full Schedule For Kicking The Stigma Week (May 3-6)

Kicking The Stigma week begins Monday with a powerful discussion between star NFL players, including the Colts' Darius Leonard, about mental health with host Carson Daly. 

May 03, 2021 at 11:56 AM
Kicking The Stigma, the Irsay family initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and to remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses, begins Monday night and runs through Thursday, May. 6.

The virtual fundraiser will support expanded programming by Mental Health America (MHA) Indiana, the National Alliance on mental Illness (NAMI) of Greater Indianapolis, Bring Change to Mind and Project Healthy Minds while also funding grants to additional Indiana-based nonprofits working in education, support and advocacy of mental health. 

Partners Faegre Drinker, Huntington Bank, Indiana University Health and Lucas Oil Products each pledged $25,000 to advance the causes supported by Kicking The Stigma. You can get involved with one of three ways to donate:

  • Text-2-Give: Make direct donation by texting "COLTS" to 243725.
  • Online Giving: Make direct donation at Colts.com/KTS.
  • Online Auction: Bid on unique auction items or purchase "buy now" items at Colts.com/KTS.

The full schedule of events for Kicking The Stigma week, which coincides with the beginning of national Mental Health Awareness Month:

Mon., May 3: "Mental Health Monday," supported by IU Health

Monday will kick-off with an overview of Kicking The Stigma and the week's activities, as well as instructions on how to donate or bid on auction items throughout the week.

Highlight: A roundtable hosted by Carson Daly of NBC's The Today Show and The Voice, with NFL players Darius Leonard (Colts), Hayden Hurst (Atlanta Falcons) and Solomon Thomas (Las Vegas Raiders) and Darren Waller (Raiders) sharing their personal experiences surrounding mental health.

Tues., May 4: "Tell Your Story Tuesday," supported by Faegre Drinker

On Tuesday, people will be encouraged to share personal stories about overcoming stigma or their own mental health journey using #KickingTheStigma via social media and with Colts social media accounts.

Highlight: Video messages and testimonials from Colts legends Peyton Manning, Tony Dungy, Jeff Saturday; and Head Coach Frank Reich and his wife Linda.

Wed., May 5: "Wellness Wednesday," supported by Lucas Oil Products

The Colts will share different types of wellness activities for the body and mind, as well as direct people to local mental health resources, free, low-cost or otherwise.

Highlight: Video messages and testimonials from Colts legend Reggie Wayne, Oscar-winning writer and director Cameron Crowe, actor and comedian Mike Epps, and Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

Members of the Colts Cheerleaders also will offer four virtual wellness classes throughout the day at Facebook.com/NFLColtsCheer.

  • 8-8:30 a.m. Yoga with Vanessa
  • 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. "Stress Recess" with Lexie
  • 5:30-6 p.m. Zumba with Alliyah
  • 8:30-9 pm. Meditation with Kyleigh

Thurs., May 6: "Take Action Thursday," supported by Huntington Bank

The final day will feature information on how to take control of your mental health and also highlight the work the Colts are doing with community partners in this space. Thursday also is the final day to bid on auction items.

The week will conclude with an exclusive "live" program for donors, featuring Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay, along with Chris Ballard and Frank Reich. (Space is limited, so access will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.)

Highlight: A Colts-only roundtable, featuring players Kenny Moore II and Zaire Franklin; David Thornton, director of player engagement and former Colts linebacker; and Colts team counselor Elizabeth White, discussing the importance of mental health.

