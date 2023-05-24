Mental Health Awareness Month: How a Kicking The Stigma Action Grant is helping Hoosier children access mental health care

But now, Be Happy can take over the psychotherapy component to treatment that can't otherwise be addressed in most community settings once pediatricians call the line, if indicated. Be Happy will either deliver the care virtually or at the Riley Pediatric Care Center, providing a pathway to truly treat the patient's mental health.

"Since the funding, (pediatricians and primary care providers) are saying, wow, you didn't just give me advice," Dr. Hulvershorn said, "you completely solved the problem here and provided state-of-the-art care to these kids that otherwise would literally have no access to anything in the state."

Dr. Hulvershorn began having conversations with Colts Owner/Vice Chair Kalen Jackson a few years ago and is grateful for the Colts and Kicking The Stigma's support for the Be Happy program. Part of the grant, too, went toward funding support for the Riley consultation-liaison team within IU Health to help direct pediatric patients already being treated for something else (like cancer) toward mental health services available to them while they are hospitalized.

"What I really appreciated about the Kicking The Stigma approach is there's a lot of intentionality around not just funding whatever comes their way," Dr. Hulvershorn said, "but really looking at what is evidence-based, what's really going to move the needle."

Adding psychotherapy assessments and treatments to the Be Happy program has already made a significant impact in improving the mental health of hundreds of Indiana youth. An additional benefit of the funding is helping pediatricians and psychiatrists avoid an over-reliance on medication, which can happen in the absence of accessible therapy programs.

But the Kicking The Stigma Action Grant had another positive impact, too. The work Dr. Hulvershorn and pediatric psychiatrists and psychologists do is difficult amid a pediatric mental health crisis. And the recognition and validation of that work by one of Indiana's largest brands, the Colts, and most recognizable families, the Irsays, goes a long way toward supporting the people doing it.