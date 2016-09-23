Key Ingredients To A Victory: Colts/Chargers Edition

Intro: The Colts (0-2) return home on Sunday afternoon for a 4:25 p.m. kick with the San Diego Chargers (1-1). Here are the key ingredients, presented by Papa Johns, to victory for the Colts going into Week Three.

Sep 23, 2016 at 12:50 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

DorsettLuckAnderson.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – An old nemesis will be on the visiting sideline of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The Colts and Chargers will meet at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday in a second straight game against the AFC West.

What are the key ingredients to victory, presented by Papa Johns, when the Colts host the Chargers on Sunday afternoon?

1. Rattling Rivers

-It's no easy task disrupting the rhythm of Philip Rivers. The skill guys continue to turnover in San Diego, but Rivers has been a constant, consistent quarterback. The Colts have had their troubles with Rivers. Including the playoffs, Rivers is 5-1 all-time against the Colts.

2. Healthier Defense

-The Colts are getting healthier at a very, very important time. Finally, the defense could have a look at what the starting unit was supposed to be this season. That could mean the 2016 debut for second-year defensive end Henry Anderson, who tore his ACL last November.

3. Missing Moncrief

-Without Donte Moncrief, the Colts are missing a key ingredient to their offense. Couple that with Luck being limited at practice, and the timing of No. 12 and the receiving group is going to be something to watch on Sunday. You know San Diego is going to try and take away T.Y. Hilton with cornerback Jason Verrett.

4. Time To Tackle

-The tackling was better in Week Two, but Ted Monachino still was shaking his head at a handful of third-and-long situations Denver converted against the Colts. Philip Rivers and the Chargers have not challenged teams deep much at all in the first two games of 2016, so wrapping up on underneath routes will once again be vital for Monachino's bunch.

5. Finding The Ground Game

-San Diego has struggled in stopping the run. Teams are averaging 5.1 yards per carry versus the Chargers. Opponents haven't been able to consistently pound the rock though because San Diego has jumped out to early leads. With Donte Moncrief out, the Colts have to find some balance with Frank Gore and company.

6. Critical Stretch Coming

-Just how important are the next five weeks for the Colts? In the next three weeks, the Colts play teams with a combined record of 1-5. Also, none of those games are true road contests. After the next three weeks, the Colts will then have road games with Houston and Tennessee. It's a favorable stretch, combined with three divisional games away from home, that will set up the second half of 2016 for the Colts.

7. London Awaits

-Crazy to think that in one week, the Colts will be in London getting ready for a football game some five time zones away. The good news for the Colts is they are starting to get healthier on defense. The bye week won't come until mid-November, so it's a welcomed sign for Ted Monachino having his expected personnel nearing 100 percent.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Zaire Franklin humbled, motivated by nomination as Colts' 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Franklin said being named the Colts' 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year has already inspired him to find more ways to give back to kids in Philadelphia and Indianapolis through his foundation, Shelice's Angels. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 14 game vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Colts released their Week 14 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 13

After 13 weeks, the Colts are second in the AFC South standings with a 7-5 record. 
news

Colts Nominate LB Zaire Franklin For 2023 Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award

Whether it's been setting a franchise record for tackles or making a positive impact on the communities of Philadelphia and Indianapolis, Franklin has dedicated himself to creating a lasting legacy on and off the field. 
news

AFC Playoff standings, odds, remaining schedules: Colts hold No. 7 seed entering Week 14

The Colts retained possession of the AFC No. 7 seed with Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Colts' collective belief again shines in win over Titans – and in AFC playoff race

Just like they have all season, the Colts were tested on Sunday in Nashville. And just like they have all season, the Colts relied on something that continues to fuel their playoff push. 
news

How Colts' special teams delivered two game-shifting moments in Week 13 win over Titans

Grant Stuard returned Nick Cross' blocked punt for a touchdown and Tony Brown swatted away a punt attempt in the second half in a pair of game-changing plays in the Colts' 31-28 overtime win over the Titans on Sunday. 
news

How Shane Steichen gained the trust of Colts locker room in first season as head coach

Steichen officially became the Colts head coach on February 14. In the nine months since he was hired, he's gained respect from his players and fellow coaches for his leadership in times of adversity.
news

Colts' Week 15 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 16

The Colts' Week 15 game against the Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium was previously listed with a TBD start time and date. 
news

2023 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2023 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to have surgery on injured thumb

Taylor rushed 15 times for 91 yards with two touchdowns in the Colts' Week 12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 13 game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Check it out below:
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising