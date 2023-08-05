Colts sign RB Kenyan Drake, place WR Ethan Fernea on injured reserve

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent running back Kenyan Drake and placed wide receiver Ethan Fernea on the Injured Reserve list.

Drake, 6-1, 216 pounds, has played in 101 career games (44 starts) in his time with the Baltimore Ravens (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Arizona Cardinals (2019-20) and Miami Dolphins (2016-19). He has compiled 867 carries for 3,866 yards (4.5 avg.) and 33 touchdowns. Drake has also registered 216 receptions for 1,624 yards and eight touchdowns in addition to 41 kickoff returns for 964 yards (23.5 avg.) and one touchdown. He has appeared in one postseason contest and has totaled three kickoff returns for 101 yards (33.7 avg.). Drake was originally selected by the Dolphins in the third round (73rdoverall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

In 2022, he saw action in 12 games (five starts) with the Ravens and recorded 109 carries for 482 yards (4.4 avg.) and four touchdowns. Drake also caught 17 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown.