Cornerbacks: 2021 Position Preview 

"We're going into four years now with 'Flus and his staff, but honestly it is just raising the bar another standard. I think there are some heights that we have to reach, some games that we have to go play. We definitely have to test this system in bigger games, so we will get to that point this season to put our point across to the league and I think we can do that. The step to doing that is doing it right now. So we have to take advantage of the days that we have right now to making those games count." - Kenny Moore II on the next step for the Colts' defense