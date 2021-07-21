Cornerbacks: 2021 Position Preview 

Who's In

  • Anthony Chesley (signed to reserve/future contract)

Chesley bounced between the Houston Texans' active roster and practice squad in 2020 and appeared in three games.

Who's Out

  • Tremon Smith (signed with Texans)

Smith only played seven defensive snaps in 2020, all coming in Week 3 against the New York Jets.

Who's Back

  • Kenny Moore II (fifth year)
  • Rock Ya-Sin (third year)
  • T.J. Carrie (second year)
  • Andre Chachere (second year)
  • Xavier Rhodes (second year)
  • Isaiah Rodgers (second year)
  • Marvell Tell III (second year)

Rhodes and Carrie re-signed this spring, meaning the Colts will have tremendous continuity from 2020 to 2021 in their cornerback room. Moore, Carrie and Rhodes each notched a pick-six last season, too. Tell, who opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, returned to the team this spring.

What To Watch For

There should be strong competition during training camp to see who locks down the Colts' third cornerback spot alongside Rhodes and Moore. Ya-Sin is the incumbent there, but defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said earlier this year "he knows it's open competition and he knows what he has to do and how he has to do it."

Ya-Sin will be pushed by Rodgers and Tell at Grand Park, and how that competition shakes out will be one of the more intriguing storylines to follow over the next few weeks.

Training Camp Information

The Colts will return to Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield for training camp in 2021. Click here for a full schedule of practices open to fans. Free tickets will be required to attend, which can be obtained here. For more information on Colts 2021 Training Camp Powered By Kerauno, click here.

Statistically Speaking

Rhodes ranked among the best cornerbacks in the NFL last year in a number of categories:

  • Yards allowed: 7th (508)
  • Yards after the catch allowed: 6th (130)
  • Receptions allowed: 4th (38)
  • Number of times targeted: 5th (75)
  • Passer rating when targeted: 8th (79.2)
  • Snaps per reception allowed: 4th (14.6)
  • Yards allowed per snap: 8th (0.92)

Links To The Past

They Said It

"We're going into four years now with 'Flus and his staff, but honestly it is just raising the bar another standard. I think there are some heights that we have to reach, some games that we have to go play. We definitely have to test this system in bigger games, so we will get to that point this season to put our point across to the league and I think we can do that. The step to doing that is doing it right now. So we have to take advantage of the days that we have right now to making those games count." - Kenny Moore II on the next step for the Colts' defense

Training Camp Roster: Cornerbacks

Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts cornerbacks on the roster ahead of training camp.

