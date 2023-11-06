Kenny Moore II's pair of pick-sixes push Colts past Panthers

Both of Moore's pick-sixes came in critical situations. The first came deep into the second quarter, with defensive ends Isaiah Land and Jake Martin pressuring Young, who fluttered a pass Moore jumped in front of and ran into the end zone. The touchdown put the Colts up by a score of 20-3 at halftime.

And the second came only a few plays after Young connected with tight end Hayden Hurst for a 48-yard gain on third and long, swinging momentum back to the Colts just as it appeared the Panthers had gained some traction in the game. Instead of Carolina making things a one-score game in the fourth quarter, the Colts opened up a three-possession lead.