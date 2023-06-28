Colts position reset: Cornerbacks

The Colts' cornerback room is setting up to be one of the most competitive position groups during training camp – and into the regular season – this year. 

Jun 28, 2023 at 09:00 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

On the roster

  • No. 23 Kenny Moore II (seventh season with Colts)
  • No. 27 Kevin Toliver II (first season with Colts, sixth season in NFL)
  • No. 29 Juju Brents (rookie)
  • No. 30 Darius Rush (rookie)
  • No. 33 Dallis Flowers (second season with Colts)
  • No. 34 Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (fourth season with Colts)
  • No. 37 Cole Coleman (rookie)
  • No. 38 Tony Brown (second season with Colts, sixth season in NFL)
  • No. 39 Darrell Baker Jr. (second season with Colts)
  • No. 40 Jaylon Jones (rookie)

Where things stand

The Colts added competition through the draft with JuJu Brents (second round), Darius Rush (fifth round) and Jaylon Jones (seventh round), with those players battling for key roles in Gus Bradley's defense with guys like Dallis Flowers and Darrell Baker Jr., among others. Kenny Moore II is back for his seventh season in Indianapolis and will look to bounce back after ending 2022 on injured reserve without an interception.

Brents (wrist) did not participate in on-field drills during OTAs and minicamp, while Rush (hamstring) was held back at times during the spring, too.

Training camp sneak peek

While Moore is locked in as the starting slot corner, there's a wide-open competition for the two starting outside corner spots. How that competition progresses will be closely watched at Grand Park, though given the lack of experience in it, it's a competition that could very well play out into the regular season.

But what the Colts have in that competition are a bunch of long, athletic players – Brents, Rush, Jones, Flowers and Baker all fit that description, and all have a chance to win key roles in Bradley's defense this season.

Advertising