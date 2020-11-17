Transactions

Colts Activate Kemoko Turay From PUP List; Waive Sheldon Day

The Indianapolis Colts today activated defensive end Kemoko Turay from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and waived defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

Nov 17, 2020 at 04:10 PM
Turay, 6-5, 248 pounds, was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on September 5, 2020. He has played in 18 career games (three starts) and has totaled 20 tackles (13 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. In 2019, Turay appeared in four games and tallied five tackles (two solo), 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble before being placed on the Injured Reserve list on October 14, 2019. As a rookie in 2018, he saw action in 14 games (three starts) and totaled 15 tackles (11 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble. Turay played in Indianapolis' two postseason contests and had two solo tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss. He was originally selected by the Colts in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Day, 6-1, 285 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent on March 25, 2020. He has played in 60 career games (two starts) in his time with the Colts (2020), San Francisco 49ers (2017-19) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-17). Day has totaled 55 tackles (39 solo), 14.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks and five passes defensed. He has started three postseason contests and has tallied three tackles (two solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.

