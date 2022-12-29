Colts Sign WR Keke Coutee To Practice Squad, Release TE Dominique Dafney From Practice Squad

Coutee, 5-11, 180 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He has played in 31 career games (10 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021-22) and Houston Texans (2018-20) and has compiled 85 receptions for 966 yards and four touchdowns, five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown, 22 punt returns for 187 yards (8.5 avg.) and five kickoff returns for 97 yards (19.4 avg.).

Dafney, 6-3, 235 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on December 20, 2022. He has played in 15 career games (four starts) in his time with the Colts (2020, 2022), Denver Broncos (2022) and Green Bay Packers (2020-22) and has registered four receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown. Dafney has also compiled five special teams tackles. As a rookie in 2020, he participated in Indianapolis' offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on August 26, 2020.