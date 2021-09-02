Colts Sign Wide Receiver Keke Coutee To Practice Squad

Coutee, 5-11, 180 pounds, saw action in 23 games (10 starts) in three seasons (2018-20) with the Houston Texans and compiled 83 receptions for 941 yards and four touchdowns, five carries for 14 yards and one touchdown, seven punt returns for 48 yards and five kickoff returns for 97 yards. He also started one postseason contest and totaled 11 receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown. Coutee was originally selected by the Texans in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.