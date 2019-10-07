Colts Go On Road And Drop Chiefs, 19-13

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 3-2 on the season with their 19-13 road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs tonight at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are the stats and highlights from tonight's game.

Oct 06, 2019 at 11:38 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Game Photos: Colts at Chiefs

Catch all the best action on the field at Arrowhead Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

D5B_6256
1 / 62
2019_1005_KC_runner_1453
2 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
D5B_6286
3 / 62
D5B_6275
4 / 62
D5B_6289
5 / 62
D5B_6233
6 / 62
D5B_6210
7 / 62
D5B_6186
8 / 62
D5B_6066
9 / 62
D5A_7581
10 / 62
D5B_6124
11 / 62
2019_1005_KC_runner_1465
12 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1451
13 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1482
14 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1445
15 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1621
16 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1871
17 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1745
18 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1903
19 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
20 / 62

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. (Ryan Kang/NFL)

Ryan Kang/2019 National Football League
2019_1005_KC_runner_1682
21 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1585
22 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1577
23 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1616
24 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1641
25 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1565
26 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
D5B_6499
27 / 62
D5B_6477
28 / 62
D5B_6489
29 / 62
D5B_6552
30 / 62
D5B_6517
31 / 62
2019_1005_KC_runner_2058
32 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_2028
33 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_1589
34 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_2521
35 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_2533
36 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_2951
37 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_2791
38 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_2892
39 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_2544
40 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_2543
41 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_2143
42 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_2810
43 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1005_KC_runner_2876
44 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
D5B_6892
45 / 62
D5B_5970 (1)
46 / 62
D5B_6890
47 / 62
D5B_6883
48 / 62
D5B_7022
49 / 62
D5A_7867
50 / 62
D5B_7102
51 / 62
D5B_6995
52 / 62
D5B_7051
53 / 62
D5B_7094
54 / 62
D5B_7007
55 / 62
D5B_7128
56 / 62
D5B_7331
57 / 62
D5B_7290
58 / 62
D5B_7308
59 / 62
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
60 / 62

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. (Ryan Kang/NFL)

Ryan Kang/2019 National Football League
2019_1005_KC_runner_3242
61 / 62
Indianapolis Colts
D5B_7499
62 / 62
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Indianapolis Colts improved to 3-2 on the season with their 19-13 road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs tonight at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are the stats and highlights from tonight's game.

PREGAME

The following Colts players are inactive for tonight's game:

• WR Parris Campbell

• T/G Le'Raven Clark

• S Clayton Geathers

• S Malik Hooker

• LB Darius Leonard

• DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

• S Rolan Milligan

Lineup changes

The Colts are expecting the following lineup changes today:

— Bobby Okereke is expected to start at linebacker in place of Darius Leonard

— George Odum is expected to start at safety in place of Malik Hooker

— Khari Willis is expected to start at safety in place of Clayton Geathers

Related Content

news

Stephon Gilmore On Big Throw To Terry McLaurin: 'I've Got To Make That Play'

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore had his hands all over a crucial scramble-drill throw late in Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Unfortunately, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin was able to hold on just a tad longer, setting up a game-winning score and a disappointing Colts' loss.

news

Amid Frustrating Loss To Commanders, Why Colts' Offense Saw Signs Of Progress With Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback

The Colts fell, 17-16, to the Washington Commanders in Sam Ehlinger's first career start on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Shaquille Leonard Earns Takeaway In Return, But 'Disappointed' In Final Outcome

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard had one of his patented well-timed takeaways Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but after missing three games due to injury, his return was spoiled by a 17-16 loss in the final minute.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Take On The Commanders In Week 8 Action

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) play host to the Washington Commanders (3-4) in today's Week 8 battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

Tarik Glenn 'Grateful' As He's Formally Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Tarik Glenn, who spent his entire 10-year career as a standout tackle for the Indianapolis Colts from 1997-2006, on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of the team's game against the Washington Commanders.

news

Colts Announce 5 Inactive Players For Week 8 Game vs. Washington Commanders

The Colts on Friday ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive end Kwity Paye and linebacker Grant Stuard.

news

Game Preview: Colts vs. Commanders, Week 8

Here's everything you need to know before Sam Ehlinger makes his first career start as the Colts take on the Washington Commanders Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts Rule Out DE Kwity Paye, QB Matt Ryan, LB Grant Stuard For Week 8 Game vs. Washington Commanders; LB Shaquille Leonard Will Play

Leonard has appeared in one game this season, but will play on Sunday.

news

Tarik Glenn On What He Appreciates About Colts, City Of Indianapolis Before Ring Of Honor Enshrinement

Glenn will be enshrined in the Colts Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

news

Practice Notebook: Shaquille Leonard Feeling 'Better And Better,' Hopes For Week 8 Return For Colts vs. Washington Commanders

Leonard has only played 16 snaps this season after missing time due to offseason back surgery, and a concussion/nose injury sustained in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Colts Mailbag: How Sam Ehlinger Will Change Colts' Offense, What To Expect From New Starting Quarterback In Week 8 vs. Washington Commanders

The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 8 with plenty of questions on new starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger ahead of his first career start Sunday against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Coaches, Teammates Believe Sam Ehlinger Is Ready For First NFL Start

Ehlinger will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising