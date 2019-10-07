Colts Go On Road And Drop Chiefs, 19-13

Catch all the best action on the field at Arrowhead Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Indianapolis Colts improved to 3-2 on the season with their 19-13 road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs tonight at Arrowhead Stadium. Here are the stats and highlights from tonight's game.
PREGAME
The following Colts players are inactive for tonight's game:
• WR Parris Campbell
• T/G Le'Raven Clark
• S Clayton Geathers
• S Malik Hooker
• LB Darius Leonard
• DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
• S Rolan Milligan
Lineup changes
The Colts are expecting the following lineup changes today:
— Bobby Okereke is expected to start at linebacker in place of Darius Leonard
— George Odum is expected to start at safety in place of Malik Hooker
— Khari Willis is expected to start at safety in place of Clayton Geathers