Kalen Jackson: How do we fix Indiana's behavior health system?

This op-ed originally appeared in the Indiana Business Journal. 

May 02, 2023 at 02:14 PM
Jackson_Kalen
Kalen Jackson
Kalen Jackson

A little more than two years ago, our family launched Kicking The Stigma, a local and national effort to raise awareness about mental health and remove the stigma associated with mental illnesses. Since then, we have launched a national awareness campaign, created a grant program to help bolster organizations engaged in this important work and highlighted mental health at Colts games in 2021 and 2022. Since late 2020, Kicking The Stigma has committed more than $18 million to help address the mental health crisis in Indiana and beyond.

The topic of mental health is personal to us because our family has been impacted by this issue, both publicly and privately. But once we began immersing ourselves in this topic, we quickly learned just how devastating the realities of the mental and behavioral health system were in Indiana and across the country. Before the pandemic, the problem had already reached crisis proportions for thousands of Hoosiers. Post-pandemic, these issues have been exacerbated in ways we all still might not understand.

The truth is, Indiana's mental health care system was created in a bygone era, and despite many efforts over many years, it is still problematic today. As a result, Hoosiers seeking treatment, as well as those trying to provide care, are hindered by antiquated, broken infrastructure. The results show themselves through alarming statistics in our high rates of suicide, substance abuse and other key indicators.

The anecdotal evidence is convincing as well. Since our first public service announcement ran in 2020, we have received letters, emails and calls from people around the world sharing their own heartbreaking stories and others simply looking for help. When you have people calling the front desk of a football team desperately seeking treatment or guidance, it's clear there is a problem.

As overwhelming as it can be, I have hope for Indiana because more people are witnessing the suffering around them and want to be a part of the solution. There is a critical mass of activity and attention, both locally and nationally, making this the perfect moment to tackle this crisis and make real, impactful change.

The Colts have been pleased to be involved with the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable, led by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, which is bringing together experts and stakeholders to propose systematic steps to better deal with mental health across our state.

Also, the Indiana Behavioral Health Commission last September released a blueprint for an innovative, patient- driven mental health system with a sustainable infrastructure, investments in workforce development for this specialized field and other measures to enhance the overall well-being of all Hoosiers.

One recommendation is to build a comprehensive crisis response system, including "988" call centers, mobile crisis teams to respond to emergency situations and crisis stabilization units to provide safe locations to get help. The plan could be funded by implementing a $1 surcharge for 988, which is almost identical to the surcharge already in place to fund 911 systems across the country.

Another recommendation is to invest in the expansion of and transition to certified community behavioral health clinics in Indiana. These clinics provide a comprehensive range of mental health and substance use services at the community level. This model has demonstrated great progress, and three federal administrations and a bipartisan consensus in Washington, D.C., have supported expansion over the last decade.

These are only two of the commission's many recommendations, so I hope Hoosiers will look at these ideas and support the necessary changes to help children, families and communities struggling with this issue. People's lives depend on it.

For some, it might seem that discussing mental health is a long way from the football field. But when an issue hurts so many of our friends and neighbors, our economy and the fabric of our communities, it's incumbent upon all of us to act and speak out. We hope all Hoosiers can join us in these efforts, as this is a challenge that will take all of us.

Related Content

news

Women's History Month: How the women-led Irsay Institute can make a positive impact on mental health research, treatment and awareness

The Irsay Institute opened in March at Indiana University in Bloomington.

news

Colts, Kicking The Stigma Encourage Fans To Focus On Mental Health During Bye Week

The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between Tuesday afternoon and Monday morning, and we encourage fans to take a break from social media and devices during the bye week, too.

news

Jelani Woods' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Support For Kicking The Stigma Adds Meaning After University Of Virginia Shooting

The rookie tight end was close with the three members of the University of Virginia football team who lost their lives in a mass shooting on campus last month, and has felt strong support for his mental health from the Colts following the tragedy.

news

Colts, Irsay Family Put Kicking The Stigma, Mental Health In Spotlight For Monday Night Football Game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Colts players and coaches will wear special Kicking The Stigma t-shirts during pregame warm-ups, and fans will see mental health messaging throughout tonight's game.

news

Through Beyond The Sidelines Event, Irsay Family Looks To Grow Kicking The Stigma's Impact On Mental Health Awareness, Treatment

Kicking The Stigma, the Colts and Irsay family to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma often associated with these illnesses, has awarded $4.1 million in grants and committed more than $17 million to expanding mental health treatment, research and awareness.

news

'Beyond The Sidelines' Fundraiser Benefitting Kicking The Stigma Sold Out

Fans can still bid on auction items and donate at Colts.com/KTS.

news

Multi-Platinum Artist Andy Grammer To Headline 'Beyond The Sidelines' For Mental Health Awareness

"Beyond the Sidelines," a fundraiser to benefit Kicking The Stigma, will be held Sept. 23 at the Lucas Estate in Carmel.

news

Colts' Kicking The Stigma Action Grant Allows Indiana Youth Group To Open 'Game-Changer' Counseling Program For Local LGBTQ Youth

Indiana Youth Group's mental health counseling service is another effort from the 35-year-old organization to reduce suicide rates among LGBTQ youth.

news

Mental Health Awareness Month: Colts RB Nyheim Hines Can Run Away From Defenders – But He Can't 'Run Away From The Stress At Times'

Nyheim Hines has had to balance the demands of being a successful NFL player with caring for his mother, Nannette Miller, who's battled muscular dystrophy for over a decade.

news

Save The Date! Colts, Irsays To Host Sept. 23 'Beyond The Sidelines' Fundraiser

More details on Beyond the Sidelines – including the evening lineup, entertainment, auction items and other opportunities – will be announced in the upcoming weeks and months.

news

How You Can Participate With Colts, Kicking The Stigma For Mental Health Action Day On May 19

Mental Health Action Day is Thursday, May 19. Check out a list of ways to support the mental health of yourself and those around you below.

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Find your dream seats at our Select-A-Seat event taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 6! Explore exclusive inventory, receive complimentary beverages and discounted concessions, and more.

RSVP NOW!
Advertising