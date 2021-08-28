Colts Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers

Warring, 6-5, 252 pounds, participated in 2021 training camp with the Patriots and Houston Texans. In 2020, he played in seven games with the Texans and caught three passes for 35 yards. As a rookie in 2019, Warring spent the entire season on Houston's Injured Reserve list. He was originally selected by the Texans in the third round (86th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.