Colts Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers

Warring was the 86th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. 

Aug 28, 2021 at 04:52 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
warring transaction 2x1

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today claimed tight end Kahale Warring off waivers (from New England).

Warring, 6-5, 252 pounds, participated in 2021 training camp with the Patriots and Houston Texans. In 2020, he played in seven games with the Texans and caught three passes for 35 yards. As a rookie in 2019, Warring spent the entire season on Houston's Injured Reserve list. He was originally selected by the Texans in the third round (86th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Collegiately, Warring played in 29 games (five starts) at San Diego State (2015-18) and compiled 51 receptions for 637 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2018, he was named an Honorable Mention All-Mountain West choice by the league's media and head coaches.

Related Content

news

Colts Place Guard Quenton Nelson On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Place T Eric Fisher On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Sign TE Andrew Vollert

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Andrew Vollert and placed tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Waive-Injured TE Noah Togiai 

Togiai appeared in four games for the Colts in 2020. 
news

Colts Waive Kicker Eddy Pineiro

Pineiro signed with the Colts in May. 
news

Colts Waive DT Joey Ivie, LB Skai Moore, TE Andrew Vollert

The Colts made three roster moves before Monday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Make Initial Roster Cuts, Training Camp Roster Now At 85 Players

Indianapolis Colts today waived tight end Graham Adomitis and running back Darius Anderson and placed defensive end Damontre Moore on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived-injured wide receiver Quartney Davis and cornerback Nick Nelson.
news

Colts Sign Linebacker Curtis Bolton, Waive Tackle Jake Benzinger

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent linebacker Curtis Bolton and waived tackle Jake Benzinger.
news

Colts Sign LB Darius Leonard To Contract Extension

The Colts announced a contract extension for the two-time first-team All Pro linebacker on Sunday. 
news

Colts Sign TE Graham Adomitis, Waived-Injured WR Gary Jennings

The Colts made two roster moves before Sunday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Activate Xavier Rhodes, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Julién Davenport From Reserve/COVID-19 List; Waive Rolan Milligan, Jalen Morton; Place J.J. Nelson On Injured Reserve

The Colts made a number of roster moves before Friday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Activate CB T.J. Carrie From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The eight-year NFL veteran is entering his second season with the Colts. 
