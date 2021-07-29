Colts Place Tackle Julién Davenport On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Davenport, 6-7, 325 pounds, was signed by the Colts as an unrestricted free agent on March 29, 2021. He has played in 51 career games (28 starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2019-20) and Houston Texans (2017-18). Davenport has also started one postseason contest. He was originally selected by the Texans in the fourth round (130th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In 2020, Davenport played in all 16 games (one start as an extra offensive lineman) with the Dolphins.