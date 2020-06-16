Transactions

Presented by

Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020 07:20 PM

Colts Sign 2020 Third-Round Pick Julian Blackmon; All Nine Picks Now Under Contract

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of safety Julian Blackmon, their third-round (85th-overall) pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Colts have now signed all nine of their 2020 draft picks.

colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080_blackmon

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts tonight signed safety Julian Blackmon.

The Colts have now signed all nine of their draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Blackmon, 6-0, 187 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the third round (85th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He saw action in 48 career games (39 starts) at Utah and compiled 158 tackles (118 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 29 passes defensed, nine interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and two forced fumbles. Blackmon earned First Team All-Pac-12 recognition in 2019 and was a two-time Second Team All-Pac-12 choice (2017 and 2018).

In 2019, he started 12 games and finished with 60 tackles (41 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles. Blackmon started all 14 games in 2018 and registered 48 tackles (38 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed and one interception (returned for a touchdown). In 2017, he started all 13 games and totaled 48 tackles (38 solo), half a tackle for loss, 10 passes defensed and four interceptions. As a freshman in 2016, Blackmon appeared in nine games and tallied two tackles (one solo).

First Look: Julian Blackmon Selected 85th Overall By Colts

Get your first look at safety Julian Blackmon after he was selected 85th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Blackmon
1 / 10
Utah's Julian Blackmon (23) breaks up a pass intended for Stanford's JJ Arcega-Whiteside during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
2 / 10

Utah's Julian Blackmon (23) breaks up a pass intended for Stanford's JJ Arcega-Whiteside during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) runs in for a touchdown after he intercepted a pass as BYU wide receiver Micah Simon (13) gives case during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
3 / 10

Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) runs in for a touchdown after he intercepted a pass as BYU wide receiver Micah Simon (13) gives case during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey
Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon, left, tackles Washington State wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
4 / 10

Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon, left, tackles Washington State wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State wide receiver Tavares Martin Jr. (8) is tackled by Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) in the second half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
5 / 10

Washington State wide receiver Tavares Martin Jr. (8) is tackled by Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) in the second half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer
Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) breaks up a catch to Arizona wide receiver Shawn Poindexter, right, in the second half during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
6 / 10

Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) breaks up a catch to Arizona wide receiver Shawn Poindexter, right, in the second half during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer
Julian Blackmon, Utah Football vs. BYU November 24, 2018 in Salt Lake City, UT. (Photo / Steve C. Wilson / University of Utah)
7 / 10

Julian Blackmon, Utah Football vs. BYU November 24, 2018 in Salt Lake City, UT. (Photo / Steve C. Wilson / University of Utah)

Steve C. Wilson
Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) catches a interception as North Dakota running back John Santiago (22) looks on in the second half during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
8 / 10

Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) catches a interception as North Dakota running back John Santiago (22) looks on in the second half during an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer
blackmon_julian_2
9 / 10
Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) tackles Northern Illinois wide receiver Fabian McCray (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2019, Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
10 / 10

Utah defensive back Julian Blackmon (23) tackles Northern Illinois wide receiver Fabian McCray (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2019, Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

