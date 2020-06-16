Colts Sign 2020 Third-Round Pick Julian Blackmon; All Nine Picks Now Under Contract

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts tonight signed safety Julian Blackmon.
The Colts have now signed all nine of their draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.
Blackmon, 6-0, 187 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the third round (85th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He saw action in 48 career games (39 starts) at Utah and compiled 158 tackles (118 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 29 passes defensed, nine interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and two forced fumbles. Blackmon earned First Team All-Pac-12 recognition in 2019 and was a two-time Second Team All-Pac-12 choice (2017 and 2018).
In 2019, he started 12 games and finished with 60 tackles (41 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles. Blackmon started all 14 games in 2018 and registered 48 tackles (38 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed and one interception (returned for a touchdown). In 2017, he started all 13 games and totaled 48 tackles (38 solo), half a tackle for loss, 10 passes defensed and four interceptions. As a freshman in 2016, Blackmon appeared in nine games and tallied two tackles (one solo).
Get your first look at safety Julian Blackmon after he was selected 85th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft.