Colts Sign 2020 Third-Round Pick Julian Blackmon; All Nine Picks Now Under Contract

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts tonight signed safety Julian Blackmon.

The Colts have now signed all nine of their draft picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Blackmon, 6-0, 187 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the third round (85th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He saw action in 48 career games (39 starts) at Utah and compiled 158 tackles (118 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 29 passes defensed, nine interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and two forced fumbles. Blackmon earned First Team All-Pac-12 recognition in 2019 and was a two-time Second Team All-Pac-12 choice (2017 and 2018).