Colts sign CB JuJu Brents, T Blake Freeland

The Colts made the roster moves on Monday. 

Jul 24, 2023 at 01:15 PM
Colts Communications
Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed two of their draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft, including cornerback JuJu Brents and tackle Blake Freeland.

The Colts have now signed 11 of their 12 draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Brents, 6-3, 198 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (44th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in 46 games (32 starts) at Kansas State (2021-22) and Iowa (2018-20) and compiled 111 tackles (78 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 16 passes defensed, six interceptions and one forced fumble. In 2022, Brents started all 14 games and finished with 45 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, four interceptions and one forced fumble. He led the team in passes defensed and interceptions. Brents earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2022 by the league's coaches and was a Second Team All-Big 12 choice by the Associated Press. He garnered Honorable Mention All-Big 12 recognition from the league's coaches in 2021. A native of Indianapolis, Brents played at Warren Central High School.

Freeland, 6-7, 302 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in 44 games (41 starts) at BYU (2019-22) and earned starts at left tackle (26) and right tackle (15). Freeland garnered numerous honors, including Third Team Associated Press All-American (2022), Phil Steele All-Independent First Team (2021, 2022), College Football Network Independent Offensive Lineman of the Year & All-Independent First Team (2022) and Pro Football Network All-Independent First Team Offense (2021). In 2022, he was one of only three BYU players to play in and start all 13 games.

