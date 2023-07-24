Colts sign CB JuJu Brents, T Blake Freeland

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed two of their draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft, including cornerback JuJu Brents and tackle Blake Freeland.

The Colts have now signed 11 of their 12 draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

Brents, 6-3, 198 pounds, was selected by Indianapolis in the second round (44th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in 46 games (32 starts) at Kansas State (2021-22) and Iowa (2018-20) and compiled 111 tackles (78 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, 16 passes defensed, six interceptions and one forced fumble. In 2022, Brents started all 14 games and finished with 45 tackles (28 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, eight passes defensed, four interceptions and one forced fumble. He led the team in passes defensed and interceptions. Brents earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in 2022 by the league's coaches and was a Second Team All-Big 12 choice by the Associated Press. He garnered Honorable Mention All-Big 12 recognition from the league's coaches in 2021. A native of Indianapolis, Brents played at Warren Central High School.