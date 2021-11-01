Colts Elevate S Josh Jones, RB Deon Jackson To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Place DE Tyquan Lewis On Injured Reserve, Release QB Brett Hundley

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today elevated running back Deon Jackson and safety Josh Jones to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The team also placed defensive end Tyquan Lewis on the Injured Reserve list and released quarterback Brett Hundley.

Jackson, 5-11, 216 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 1. He was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 8 vs. Tennessee and made his NFL debut. Jackson participated in the team's 2021 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2021. Collegiately, he played in 48 games (31 starts) at Duke (2017-20) and totaled 526 carries for 2,267 yards and 18 touchdowns, 61 receptions for 534 yards and four touchdowns, 28 kickoff returns for 611 yards and one passing touchdown. In 2020, Jackson started all 11 games and finished with 161 carries for 682 yards and five touchdowns, 10 receptions for 85 yards and one passing touchdown.

Jones, 6-2, 220 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on October 20. He was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 7 vs. San Francisco and Week 8 vs. Tennessee. Jones has played in 50 career games (25 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Green Bay Packers (2017-18) and has compiled 202 tackles (152 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, eight passes defensed, two interceptions and nine special teams stops. He was originally selected by the Packers in the second round (61st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Lewis, 6-3, 267 pounds, has played in 41 career games (11 starts) in four seasons (2018-21) with the Colts and has tallied 56 tackles (41 solo), 15.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one interception and five passes defensed. He has also appeared in one postseason contest and tallied three solo tackles. Lewis was originally selected by the team in the second round (64th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2021, he saw action in all eight games (two starts) and compiled 14 tackles (10 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and two passes defensed.