Josh Freeman to Start at QB for the Colts Week 17

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 18 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check it out below:
Jonathan Taylor Becomes Colts' Single-Season Rushing Yards King
A nine-yard run midway through the third quarter of Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders propelled Jonathan Taylor past Hall of Famer Edgerrin James into first place on the Indianapolis Colts' single-season rushing yards list.
By The Numbers: Raiders 23, Colts 20 (2021 Week 17)
Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 17 game of the 2021 season against the Las Vegas Raiders.
2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 17
As the Colts host the Raiders during fantasy football championship weekend, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 17?
Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds
Ahead of Sunday's final 2021 regular season home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from potential playoff scenarios to how Frank Reich could work Parris Campbell back into the offense if he's activated off injured reserve.
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 17 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Colts released their Week 17 unofficial depth chart ahead of their final regular season home game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Check it out below:
By The Numbers: Colts 22, Cardinals 16 (2021 Week 16)
Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 16 game of the 2021 season against the Arizona Cardinals.
Colts' Defense Stifles Kyler Murray, Cardinals' Offense Despite Major Missing Pieces
The Indianapolis Colts learned throughout the day Saturday that All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and starting strong safety Khari Willis would have to miss that night's major late-season road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and their MVP-caliber quarterback, Kyler Murray. With several others stepping in to major roles, the Colts' defense held strong, limiting the Cardinals to just 16 points in a huge 22-16 Week 16 victory.
2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16
As the Colts head to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Saturday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 16?
Colts Mailbag: AFC South & Playoff Tiebreakers, Kyler Murray, Michael Badgley, Parris Campbell
Ahead of Saturday's Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the team's odds of winning the AFC South to how the defense will look to contain Kyler Murray.
Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Colts released their Week 16 unofficial depth chart ahead their Christmas night date with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale. Check it out below:
Yet Another Blocked Punt, Special Teams Touchdown Sets Tone For Colts In Huge Win Over Patriots
Matthew Adams charged untouched through the New England Patriots' protection to get his hands on a first-quarter punt attempt, which was recovered in the end zone by E.J. Speed for a huge tone-setting first-quarter touchdown in the Indianapolis Colts' eventual 27-17 victory Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.