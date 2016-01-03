Josh Freeman to Start at QB for the Colts Week 17

news

The Indianapolis Colts learned throughout the day Saturday that All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and starting strong safety Khari Willis would have to miss that night's major late-season road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and their MVP-caliber quarterback, Kyler Murray. With several others stepping in to major roles, the Colts' defense held strong, limiting the Cardinals to just 16 points in a huge 22-16 Week 16 victory.