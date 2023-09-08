How Josh Downs is preparing for his first career regular season game

Despite his success, Brooks admitted that it was an adjustment for him to deal with cornerbacks 'bump and run' technique early in his career.

Seeing a fair share of 'bump and run' himself during practice, Downs said he thinks he's found a way to counter that style of play.

"I go against Kenny Moore [II] every day and he's one of the best in the league at it, so it's helping me a lot," Downs said. "But I'd say just being more physical back as well – not letting them dictate when their hands are going to be put on you. Sometimes, you dictate it as well. And then just working on hands as well, getting dudes off of you because a lot of the defensive backs are gonna be bigger than me. There will be a few who are five-foot-9, five-foot-10 but a lot of them are going to be bigger than me, so I gotta be quicker than them off the release, stack them and then just be physical as well and use my quickness."

Downs will be able to test his quickness out this Sunday when he lines up against the Jaguars' defense.

Having watched an extensive amount of their film this week, Downs knows how good they can be, but he said he is up for the challenge.

"They got world-class players of course," Downs said. "They swarm the football a lot you see that on film. They got a lot of athletes in the secondary, play man-to-man coverage, play a lot of different coverages.