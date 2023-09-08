How Josh Downs is preparing for his first career regular season game

Downs will be making his NFL debut this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sep 08, 2023 at 01:02 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Downs OCP

It's been a big week for Josh Downs.

Ahead of his first NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Downs was named the team's starting slot receiver on Tuesday's unofficial depth chart.

To discuss that and his highly-anticipated debut, Downs joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks on the Official Colts Podcast.

"[It's] a dream come true," Downs said. "First and foremost it's a blessing just being able to go out there, be healthy and be able to play with my teammates. I'm glad to be a part of the organization and I'm ready to kick this thing off for sure."

37 years ago, Brooks was in Downs' same position as he was preparing to suit up for his own NFL debut.

A fourth-round pick by the Colts during the 1986 NFL Draft, Brooks went on to play seven seasons with the team catching 411 passes for 5,818 yards and 28 touchdowns.

In 1998, he was the first Colts player to be inducted in the team's Ring of Honor.

Listen to Josh Downs' full interview and the fellas "confidence meter" going into the season in a few key areas for the Colts on the Official Colts Podcast, which you can listen to on:

Despite his success, Brooks admitted that it was an adjustment for him to deal with cornerbacks 'bump and run' technique early in his career.

Seeing a fair share of 'bump and run' himself during practice, Downs said he thinks he's found a way to counter that style of play.

"I go against Kenny Moore [II] every day and he's one of the best in the league at it, so it's helping me a lot," Downs said. "But I'd say just being more physical back as well – not letting them dictate when their hands are going to be put on you. Sometimes, you dictate it as well. And then just working on hands as well, getting dudes off of you because a lot of the defensive backs are gonna be bigger than me. There will be a few who are five-foot-9, five-foot-10 but a lot of them are going to be bigger than me, so I gotta be quicker than them off the release, stack them and then just be physical as well and use my quickness."

Downs will be able to test his quickness out this Sunday when he lines up against the Jaguars' defense.

Having watched an extensive amount of their film this week, Downs knows how good they can be, but he said he is up for the challenge.

"They got world-class players of course," Downs said. "They swarm the football a lot you see that on film. They got a lot of athletes in the secondary, play man-to-man coverage, play a lot of different coverages.

"They're a good group back there. They have a good group up front as well. I'm excited to go out there and compete, just see how I stack up with them and go make some plays. It's gonna be a fun game."

Related Content

news

Colts do not rule any players out for Week 1 matchup vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts players explain why they love the game of football

Ahead of the Colts season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, several players share the biggest lessons that the game has taught them.
news

Colts Mailbag: Grover Stewart, Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, plus Anthony Richardson's mobility

The Colts Mailbag is back for the 2023 season with questions on how Anthony Richardson's mobility will impact the offensive line, what to look for from the team's top returning wide receivers and more ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Practice notebook: Shaquille Leonard clears concussion protocol ahead of Colts' season opener

Leonard is on track to play in Sunday's 2023 season curtain-lifter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Michael Pittman Jr. wants to be 'that guy' Anthony Richardson can trust as Colts begin 2023 season

Understanding the challenges that come with being a rookie quarterback in the NFL, one of Pittman's goals for 2023 is to take as much pressure off Richardson as he possibly can. 
news

How Evan Hull evolved his game to become one of college football's most versatile running backs

During his time at Northwestern, Hull showcased his ability to effectively run the ball and catch out of the backfield.
news

Practice notebook: Why Colts are confident in Anthony Richardson heading into NFL debut

Richardson was voted a season-long captain by his teammates last week. 
news

How Anthony Richardson learned to balance giving himself grace and striving for greatness

After years of trying to please those around him, Richardson is learning to put himself first - making him better both on and off the field.
news

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley calls Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars a 'good test'

Despite the Jaguars' offensive resurgence last season, Bradley feels confident that his defense will fare well against them Sunday afternoon.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Shane Steichen will lean into 'hot hand' with Colts' running game to begin 2023 season

Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and potentially Zack Moss will form the Colts' running-back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
Advertising